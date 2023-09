Mortal Kombat 1 Fatalities: how to do every character’s Fatality

Geoff Keighley will host his fourth Gamescom Opening Night Live ceremony today, on August 22. This showcase -- which serves as a stopgap of sorts between reveals at Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards -- helps kick off a massive European gaming convention and tends to focus on significant news and updates for games that we already know about. Gamescom Opening Night Live returns in full form this year, with a 30-minute preshow and games like Alan Wake 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Mortal Kombat 1, and more already confirmed for the event.

It's a pretty big event to keep track of, so we've rounded up all the information you need to know about when Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 takes place, how you can watch it, and what you should expect from it.

When is Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

Keighley has confirmed the main show for Gamescom Opening Night Live starts today at 11 a.m. PT (Tuesday, August 22). He's also confirmed that Kyle Bosman will host a 30-minute preshow that runs before the event, so you'll actually want to tune in at 10:30 a.m. PT today if you don't want to miss anything.

How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

You have a lot of options if you want to experience Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023. It's actually possible to buy tickets to attend the event in person. But if you don't live near Cologne, Germany, you'll have to watch digitally. You'll be able to do so on Gamescom's or The Game Awards' official YouTube and Twitch channels. We've embedded a YouTube premiere for the livestream below so you can come back to this page today at 10:30 a.m. PT to watch the event live.

gamescom Opening Night Live 2023: Tuesday, August 22 (OFFICIAL LIVESTREAM)

What to expect from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

As usual, Keighley has already revealed a lot of what players should expect from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023. As this is being written on August 18, the following games (and one movie) have all been confirmed to make some sort of appearance during the show, which will be hosted by Keighley and influencer Jasmin Gnu.