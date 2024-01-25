 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

All weapons in Palworld and how to unlock them

Jesse Lennox
By

We all know that Palworld is so much more than just “Pokemon with guns.” Even ignoring all the crafting, breeding, and survival aspects, there are way more than just regular guns to unlock and make. You have melee options, spears, bows, handguns, explosives, and more at your disposal. If you want to keep up with the difficulty curve and hunt down the higher-level Pals, and especially the Legendaries, then you need the strongest weapons in your arsenal. Here are all the weapons currently in Palworld and how you can unlock and craft them.

How to unlock and craft every weapon

Weapons in Palworld unlock as you level up, but you don’t just get them automatically. You will still need to gather all the resources and craft them yourself. Here are all the weapons you unlock in order as you level up, plus the recipe to make them.

Recommended Videos
Weapon  name
 Level required Crafting recipe
Hand Held Torch 1 2 Wood, 2 Stone
Stone Axe 1 5 Wood, 5 Stone
Club 1 5 Wood
Old Bow 3 30 Wood, 5 Stone, 15 Fibre
Stone Spear 4 18 Wood, 6 Stone
Fire Bow 5 40 Wood, 8 Stone, 20 Fibre, 2 Flame Organ
Bat  7 30 Wood, 30 Stone
Poison Bow 8 40 Wood, 8 Stone, 20 Fibre, 2 Venom
Triple Shot Bow 10 50 Wood, 12 Stone, 30 Fibre
Metal Axe 11 15 Stone, 20 Wood, 5 Ingots
Metal Spear 13 27 Wood, 12 Stone, 10 Ingots
Crossbow 13 50 Wood, 40 Stone,10 Ingot, 5 Nail
Fire Crossbow 15 50 Wood, 50 Stone, 15 Ingot, 5 Nail, 5 Flame Organ
Poison Crossbow 17 50 Wood, 50 Stone, 15 Ingot, 5 Nail, 5 Venom
Musket 21 25 Iron Ingot, 5 Oil, 30 Wood
Handmade Handgun 25 35 Iron Ingot, 10 Oil, 30 Fiber
Handgun 29 50 Iron Ingot, 15 Oil
Frag Grenade 31 10 Fibre, 10 Stone, 1 Gunpowder
Refined Axe 34 30 Stone, 40 Wood, 10 Refined Ingot
Refined Spear 34 36 Wood, 18 Stone, 10 Refined Ingot
Bolt Action Rifle 36 20 Refined Ingot, 5 Polymer
Double Barrel Shotgun 39 30 Refined Ingot, 7 Polymer
Pump Action Shotgun 42 30 Refined Ingot, 20 Polymer, 40 Carbon Fiber
Assault Rifle 45 40 Refined Ingot, 10 Polymer, 30 Carbon Fiber
Rocket Launcher 49 75 Pal Metal Ingot, 30 Polymer, 50 Carbon Fiber

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
All Farbia locations in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
A character reached out to grab a shard in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Even though the series has never fully embraced the Metroidvania design, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown proves that this franchise was tailor-made for it. The dynamic movement, time abilities, and acrobatic combat, when packaged in a tight, well-designed 2D game, mix like a cold drink in the desert. With that genre shift, you can count on most of the tropes to come along with it, most notably the intricate and intertwining map. Exploration is key to these games, as is backtracking, which means you will frequently reference your map to get your bearings. But until you've uncovered the rooms yourself, each section of the map will remain shrouded in fog. While you could manually fill in each and every corner, finding Farbia in a given zone will instantly reveal everything there is to see on your map. The trick then becomes figuring out where to find her.
Where to find Farbia
There are 10 zones in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and thus, that many opportunities to find and chat with Farbia and exchange 50 Time Shards to reveal the map. Here's her location in each of them.
The Depths

To reach Farbia in The Depths, you must first unlock the Shadow of the Simurgh ability. With it, take the main elevator down to the bottom level. Use the ability here to create a clone of Sargon on the lift, send it back up, and teleport below it after it rises. At the bottom, you can speak to Farbia and pay for a clear map.
Sunken Harbor

Read more
How to buy a gaming PC for the best performance and value
asrock killed overclocking intel skylake nonk gaming motherboard

A gaming PC is a big investment -- and in the case of a gaming desktop PC, it can be a big piece of equipment, too. That's why consulting a comprehensive gaming PC buying guide like this one is a great way to figure out what you need and where you should focus your budget. Between your graphics card, processor, RAM, and storage, there's a lot to consider, but not all of it requires the same level of investment. That's why we're here to show you how to buy a gaming desktop.

Putting together a gaming rig for the first time is daunting, but it doesn't have to be difficult. As long as you know what to look for and where to look for it, you can buy the pre-built gaming PC of your dreams or even build your own gaming rig. Either way, with our know-how, you'll surely end up with a gaming PC that fulfills all your wants and needs.
How big a PC do you want?
This PC is so big it has two computers inside! Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Read more
The best weapons in The Finals
A man in a skull mask with glowing eyes.

A shooter is only as good as its weapon selection. Without an armory stocked with fun, satisfying, and powerful guns to pick from, even a game as dynamic and unique as The Finals would grow stale. Thankfully, that isn't the case as the game launched with an impressive list of weapons to unlock and experiment with alongside its gadgets. The tricky thing about picking a "best" weapon in this game is that they are divided up between the three classes: light, medium, and heavy. That means you may have to learn to use a new weapon or adapt to a new class if you really want to play the meta. Of course, we expect balance changes and new weapons to shake this list up, but for now, these are the best weapons in The Finals.
Th best weapons in The Finals
As of the time of writing, there are 21 total weapons in The Finals. We've narrowed down our list to the top five to give players in each class an idea of which ones are dominating the competition.
V9s

This pistol is currently the king of light builds. Pistols usually have a reputation for being weak, but the V9S is by no means underpowered. It is a semiautomatic pistol, so you can shoot fast as long as you feel confident in your aim, and it's deadly accurate at medium and long ranges. Being so light, it will keep you mobile and out of danger for hit-and-run assaults.
AKM

Read more