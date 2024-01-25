All weapons in Palworld and how to unlock them

We all know that Palworld is so much more than just “Pokemon with guns.” Even ignoring all the crafting, breeding, and survival aspects, there are way more than just regular guns to unlock and make. You have melee options, spears, bows, handguns, explosives, and more at your disposal. If you want to keep up with the difficulty curve and hunt down the higher-level Pals, and especially the Legendaries, then you need the strongest weapons in your arsenal. Here are all the weapons currently in Palworld and how you can unlock and craft them.
How to unlock and craft every weapon
Weapons in Palworld unlock as you level up, but you don’t just get them automatically. You will still need to gather all the resources and craft them yourself. Here are all the weapons you unlock in order as you level up, plus the recipe to make them.
|Weapon name
|Level required
|Crafting recipe
|Hand Held Torch
|1
|2 Wood, 2 Stone
|Stone Axe
|1
|5 Wood, 5 Stone
|Club
|1
|5 Wood
|Old Bow
|3
|30 Wood, 5 Stone, 15 Fibre
|Stone Spear
|4
|18 Wood, 6 Stone
|Fire Bow
|5
|40 Wood, 8 Stone, 20 Fibre, 2 Flame Organ
|Bat
|7
|30 Wood, 30 Stone
|Poison Bow
|8
|40 Wood, 8 Stone, 20 Fibre, 2 Venom
|Triple Shot Bow
|10
|50 Wood, 12 Stone, 30 Fibre
|Metal Axe
|11
|15 Stone, 20 Wood, 5 Ingots
|Metal Spear
|13
|27 Wood, 12 Stone, 10 Ingots
|Crossbow
|13
|50 Wood, 40 Stone,10 Ingot, 5 Nail
|Fire Crossbow
|15
|50 Wood, 50 Stone, 15 Ingot, 5 Nail, 5 Flame Organ
|Poison Crossbow
|17
|50 Wood, 50 Stone, 15 Ingot, 5 Nail, 5 Venom
|Musket
|21
|25 Iron Ingot, 5 Oil, 30 Wood
|Handmade Handgun
|25
|35 Iron Ingot, 10 Oil, 30 Fiber
|Handgun
|29
|50 Iron Ingot, 15 Oil
|Frag Grenade
|31
|10 Fibre, 10 Stone, 1 Gunpowder
|Refined Axe
|34
|30 Stone, 40 Wood, 10 Refined Ingot
|Refined Spear
|34
|36 Wood, 18 Stone, 10 Refined Ingot
|Bolt Action Rifle
|36
|20 Refined Ingot, 5 Polymer
|Double Barrel Shotgun
|39
|30 Refined Ingot, 7 Polymer
|Pump Action Shotgun
|42
|30 Refined Ingot, 20 Polymer, 40 Carbon Fiber
|Assault Rifle
|45
|40 Refined Ingot, 10 Polymer, 30 Carbon Fiber
|Rocket Launcher
|49
|75 Pal Metal Ingot, 30 Polymer, 50 Carbon Fiber
