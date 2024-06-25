If you recall the Tree Sentinel ruining your day when first starting Elden Ring, then the Furnace Golem is here to remind you that even your over-leveled character isn’t going to breeze through Shadow of the Erdtree. These towering infernos are as dangerous as they are intimidating, but they’re not invincible. Technically, they don’t count as a new boss, though you could be forgiven for mistaking them for one after they trounce you in just an attack or two.

There are several of these hulks wandering around the Land of Shadow, so you might as well get comfortable with how to take them down. These are our best tactics for beating the Furnace Golems and what sweet loot awaits you once you finally take one down.

How to beat Furnace Golems

The only kind part of Furnace Golems is that they are so large that you always have control over when you will encounter them — there’s no way one is sneaking up on you. That leaves you with ample time to prepare for battle, namely in collecting a few key items.

First, Hefty Fire Pots and Hefty Furnace Pots are critical for facing Furnace Golems. You might not think fire-based items would be super effective against a giant flaming monster, but trust us. The only tricky part is you need to use the environment to get an angle to toss one into the basket at Golem’s head to deal meaningful damage.

Once the fight has begun, your strategy will fall into one of two categories. If you’re a melee fighter, get in close and stay close to its legs. This is the only part you can damage but also is safe from its massive ranged attacks. However, it will put you at risk of its firey shockwave stomp moves. When you see it rearing up to stomp, call Torrent and double jump over the blast. If it does a full jump with both feet, ride as far away as possible, as this blast is much bigger and hard to avoid.

Eventually, your hits on the legs will cause it to fall. At this point, throw more Fire Pots or Furnace Pots into the head if you have them, or just go to town on the mask with your melee weapon. You will need to do this twice to fully finish it off.

If you’re a ranged fighter, either with spells, miracles, or bows, then you can go straight for the mask from the start. If you stay on Torrent and strafe around it, this could be a safer method.

Whichever tactics you attempt, stomping out this Furance Golem’s flame once and for all rewards you with 10,000 runes or more, a Crystal Tear, and Furnace Visage. The Crystal Tear is a new item you use with your Flask of Wondrous Physick, and the Furnace Visage is a crafting component for Hefty Furnace Pots so you can restock for your next Golem.

