 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

You can get a signed Elden Ring poster, but only if you have the cash

By
Malenia in Elden Ring putting her prosthetic arm on and looking off towards the right.
FromSoftware

You could soon own a signed Elden Ring poster thanks to a charity auction this week, but you’ll need a few thousand dollars to have a chance.

YouTuber and voice actor Connor “CDawgVA” Colquhoun posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he had an Elden Ring poster of Malenia, Blade of Miquella signed by FromSoftware head Hidetaka Miyazaki (thanks IGN) that he was putting up for auction. However, right now, the top bid for the poster is $15,000. The bids started at $1 on July 12 and have skyrocketed.

Recommended Videos

YOU CAN NOW BID ON THIS 🫡🫡🫡

Everyday until the auction (July 19th) we&#39;ll be adding a new item to go up for auction, that will end during the auction. (Link below) pic.twitter.com/dFVpjzaTlK

&mdash; Connor (@CDawgVA) July 12, 2024

The top bidder right now is somebody going under the name of popular YouTuber Jacksepticeye, and he’s been going head-to-head with an anonymous donor that’s also been jacking up the price.

Proceeds from the auction will go toward the Immune Deficiency Foundation, which works to improve the lives of people with immunodeficiency disorders. The “fair market” value for the poster is $250, so it’s already exceeded expectations.

An auctioned item will be added every day until July 19, when the in-person auction will take place in Los Angeles. At the time of this writing, you can get a gaming session with famous streamer Pokimane (already going for a whopping $201,000) and a hangout with Ironmouse.

Elden Ring is still one of the biggest games in the world right now thanks to the recent Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, which brings players back into the The Lands Between for even more adventure and challenge. FromSoftware was already a beloved studio before Elden Ring‘s 2022 release, basically pioneering the Soulslike genre, but the open-world Elden Ring was a huge hit, winning countless Game of the Year awards (including our Game of the Year) and becoming one of the top selling games of all time.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
The best Elden Ring mods
Multiple players look out over a landscape with the Elden Ring co-op mod.

It was thanks to modders that the original PC port of Dark Souls reached a stable and respectable state. Once the technical wrinkles were ironed out, modders turned to expanding and improving the game in numerous ways to keep the game feeling fresh. Years later, those same talented modders have moved on to the latest and largest FromSoftware title, Elden Ring. After having had plenty of time to learn the game, there are tons of mods out there that can not only fix nagging issues in the game,but add entirely new ways to play. Here are some of the best mods out there for Elden Ring.
How to mod Elden Ring
Since Elden Ring is available on PC, that's where modding scene is most popular. However, if this is your first time modding a game, it might sound a little confusing. Thankfully, the process is very simple, and even this tutorial video can show you the basics of modding your game in under three minutes.
Seamless Co-op

Elden Ring uses a more advanced form of the summoning systems from the Dark Souls series, but still has limitations, most notably being partners being forced out of your game after every boss or death. The Seamless Co-op mod aims to make the entire game playable with a partner without any interruptions when players die, bosses are beaten, and no fog walls. It is still being worked on, but already works very well.
Elden Ring Ultimate Cheat Engine Table

Read more
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree story trailer follows Miquella into the Land of Shadow
A furnace golem looms in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree | Story Trailer

FromSoftware has finally (sort of) revealed the story players will be experiencing in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. As we learned in the reveal trailer, and from comments made by director Hidetaka Miyazaki, it will follow the story of Miquella of the Haligtree (referred to as Miquella the Kind in the trailer).

Read more
I want more approachable Soulslikes. These new games show that it’s possible
Stellar Blade STALKER fight.

One of my favorite copypastas on the internet comes from someone complaining about a player using mods to make a FromSoftware game easier. "You cheated not only the game, but yourself," it reads. "You didn't grow. You didn't improve. You took a shortcut and gained nothing. You experienced a hollow victory. Nothing was risked and nothing was gained. It's sad that you don't know the difference."

The infamous post was made in response to a PC Gamer article about mods that made Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice more approachable for the writer. It's funny to see someone get that angry over another's personal experience with a game they own, but it also addresses a question that's loomed over the gaming community ever since Dark Souls took the world by storm: Should FromSoftware's games and the Soulslikes inspired by them have options to make them more accessible?

Read more