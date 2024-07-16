You could soon own a signed Elden Ring poster thanks to a charity auction this week, but you’ll need a few thousand dollars to have a chance.

YouTuber and voice actor Connor “CDawgVA” Colquhoun posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he had an Elden Ring poster of Malenia, Blade of Miquella signed by FromSoftware head Hidetaka Miyazaki (thanks IGN) that he was putting up for auction. However, right now, the top bid for the poster is $15,000. The bids started at $1 on July 12 and have skyrocketed.

YOU CAN NOW BID ON THIS 🫡🫡🫡 Everyday until the auction (July 19th) we'll be adding a new item to go up for auction, that will end during the auction. (Link below) pic.twitter.com/dFVpjzaTlK — Connor (@CDawgVA) July 12, 2024

The top bidder right now is somebody going under the name of popular YouTuber Jacksepticeye, and he’s been going head-to-head with an anonymous donor that’s also been jacking up the price.

Proceeds from the auction will go toward the Immune Deficiency Foundation, which works to improve the lives of people with immunodeficiency disorders. The “fair market” value for the poster is $250, so it’s already exceeded expectations.

An auctioned item will be added every day until July 19, when the in-person auction will take place in Los Angeles. At the time of this writing, you can get a gaming session with famous streamer Pokimane (already going for a whopping $201,000) and a hangout with Ironmouse.

Elden Ring is still one of the biggest games in the world right now thanks to the recent Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, which brings players back into the The Lands Between for even more adventure and challenge. FromSoftware was already a beloved studio before Elden Ring‘s 2022 release, basically pioneering the Soulslike genre, but the open-world Elden Ring was a huge hit, winning countless Game of the Year awards (including our Game of the Year) and becoming one of the top selling games of all time.