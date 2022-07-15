Mat Piscatella of The NPD Group has revealed that Elden Ring is now one of the top 10 bestselling premium games of all time in the U.S. market for dollar sales.

US NPD PREMIUM GAMES – Elden Ring ranks among the top 10 best-selling premium games in the U.S. market all-time (dollar sales). — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) July 15, 2022

Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s breakout hit after building a niche but passionate audience with its Dark Souls trilogy, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The studio made a name for itself with these tough but fair action-RPGs that featured cryptic stories, intricate level design, innovative combat and death systems, and challenging boss encounters. Elden Ring took the formula of those previous titles and expanded it into a massive open world that has been universally acclaimed by critics and players alike.

Elden Ring had already become the bestselling game in the last 12 months within two months of launch, and has now become one of the top 10 bestselling premium games of all time in the U.S. It also managed to top the bestselling games list for the month of June, which marks the fourth time it has reached the No. 1 spot in the five months since launch. Elden Ring remains the bestselling game of 2022 so far.

According to the latest NPD report, overall spending on games for June dropped 11% compared to last year, and the first half of 2022 saw a 10% total decline in consumer spending, with only subscription serves showing year-over-year growth.

Elden Ring‘s success wasn’t a surprise, but just how successful it has become could never have been predicted. FromSoftware titles have been selling better with each release, but the jump from Sekiro to Elden Ring is almost unbelievable. Within its first two months on sale, it already sold more than Call of Duty: Vanguard, which was the bestselling game of 2021 and had been on the market for over twice as long.

This is a monumental accomplishment for a new IP from a studio previously known for making games too difficult for a wide audience.

Editors' Recommendations