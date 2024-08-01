 Skip to main content
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree appears to have a secret, tougher difficulty

By
One of Shadow of the Erdtree's bosses, Divine Beast Dancing Lion.
FromSoftware

Elden Ring is already an immensely difficult game — as was expected from a FromSoftware title — but players found that Shadow of the Erdtree was even a bit too difficult. But Redditors have discovered that there might even be a secret difficulty setting that makes the DLC even tougher.

A thread by user Spleenczar posted Wednesday noticed a feature called DLC+ at the bottom of the Fextralife new game plus page, which claims that if you’ve already played through the DLC on New Game+ and want to do another playthrough, the game gets more difficult, with enemies dealing more damage and having more health. To test this, Spleenczar made a save copy of an almost-completed DLC run, defeated the final boss in the copied save, and then compared how each character fared in an encounter with Messmer the Impaler.

“The damage was significantly different, with the character who cleared the DLC already taking more,” they wrote.

Many Redditors confirmed this difficulty spike, known as DLC+, as well. One user detailed the Messmer fight, and found that he definitely dealt more damage when the DLC had been completed once, but that it didn’t go up after two DLC rounds. So on the first playthrough, Messmer dealt 874 damage, 894 on a first New Game+, and 1,018 one a New Game+ game with DLC+ turned on.

Damage scaling is one of the key ways Elden Ring adjusts its difficulty for the player, and is the case with New Game+ runs, which stack up to an eighth playthrough. It seems DLC+ does not stack, so you’ll only have to deal with it once.

Despite any difficulty problems, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has been massively successful, reaching 5 million in sales in its first week. None of this means that developers have been ignoring player feedback. They issued a June Elden Ring update, which made a couple tweaks to Scadutree Blessing, a DLC-exclusive blessing that helps you deal and take more damage as it gets upgraded, and that players weren’t using to its full potential just after launch. The patch increased attack and damage negation for the first half of its upgrade tree, and made it more gradual in the second half. So if you use it, the first parts of the game will be relatively easier.

Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
How long is Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?
A furnace golem looms in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Elden Ring's first and only expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, brings a heap of new content to From Software's highly acclaimed open-world RPG. Not only is there an entirely new map to find and uncover, but players also receive a fresh story, tons of additional weapons and spells to use, and a variety of all-new bosses to take down along the way as they make their way to the end of the journey. It's quite a lot to explore, so it's understandable if you're curious about how long it'll take to see all of this new content. Your mileage will vary, naturally, but we've got estimates below regarding how long it'll take to beat Shadow of the Erdtree.
How long is Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?
It goes without saying that, due to the inherent difficulty of Elden Ring, your skill level within the game will play a significant role in the amount of hours you'll spend completing Shadow of the Erdtree. The average player just seeking to see the main story of this new expansion can expect to spend between 20 to 30 hours reaching its conclusion.

Those looking to take in everything Shadow of the Erdtree has to offer, however, will spend a lot more time with the DLC as they navigate the new map, checking every nook and cranny for new gear, spells, and well-hidden secrets. If that sounds up your alley, you can count on up to 50 hours of exploration and combat in the Land of Shadow.

Read more
Shadow of the Erdtree preload guide: release time, file size, and preorder
A furnace golem looms in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Every Elden Ring fan has been preparing their characters and honing their skills for when the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC finally arrives. This is the longest it's taken for FromSoftware to add DLC to one of its games, and hype has reached a boiling point in the weeks leading up to release.

As excited as we all are to enter the Lands of Shadows for the first time, it isn't just your Tarnished that needs to be battle-ready. Making sure you have the content preloaded, and enough space to hold it, before launch will ensure the only road bumps you hit are the new enemies and bosses. Let's break down all the preload information you need to know before Shadow of the Erdtree breaks your spirit.
Shadow of the Erdtree release time
Shadow of the Erdtree is scheduled to release on June 21, but no specific time has been given just yet. If we had to guess, we would say it will come out at midnight ET time, but we will let you know when specific times are listed.
Shadow of the Erdtree file size
https://twitter.com/PlaystationSize/status/1798320557706076525

Read more
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is already wiping the floor with me
Elden Ring gameplay

Elden Ring was unanimously 2022’s Game of the Year. While many other fantastic games were released throughout the year, Elden Ring shut down all competition when it dropped in early March. It swept at awards shows and even landed a Game of the Year spot here on Digital Trends. It was the undisputed champ. Two years later, it’s now getting the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. If a DLC ever had a chance at winning the top prize at The Game Awards, it could be this one.

Ahead of its June 21 release, I spent three hours with a hands-on preview of Shadow of the Erdtree. While it doesn’t offer anything drastically different from the base game, it’s still more of the same Elden Ring you love. It has an excellent atmosphere, fun exploration, and difficult bosses. More of the same isn’t a bad thing when that “same” is as beloved as this.
Return to the Lands Between
For those looking to pop in right on June 21, Bandai Namco clarified that players will need to have already beaten the bosses Starscourage Radahn and Mohg, Lord of Blood in order to access the expansion. Additionally, there are over 100 new weapons, some of which are not found in the base game.

Read more