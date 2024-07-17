 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

The best skills to unlock first in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

By
Nor fights a Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn boss with her gun.
Kepler Interactive

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn promises pulse-pounding action as you make your way through the world of Kian as your character, Nor Vanek. As you encounter deadly denizens, from vicious undead to heavily armored knights, you’re certain to make use of various abilities at your disposal. Here’s our guide on the best skills in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn to help you choose the right perks for the campaign.

The best skills in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

When talking about the best skills in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, it’s worth noting that you should try to amass as much Reputation as possible. Reputation is a basic currency akin to souls or runes in other Soulslike games. Increasing your multiplier by performing moves and avoiding enemy hits allows you to earn more of this resource so you can unlock additional skills.

Recommended Videos

The skill tree and skill reset mechanic

An image showing the skill tree panel in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn.
Kepler Interactive

There are three skill trees in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn:

  • Powder: Grants additional moves in conjunction with the use of firearms.
  • Magic: Adds new abilities when using Enki’s attacks.
  • Steel: Improves your prowess when wielding melee weapons.

Unlocking more skills that belong to a particular category also increases the type of damage that you deal. Alo, certain perks require you to unlock adjacent nodes before they can be purchased.

Note that you can unlearn skills at any point in time. However, you only receive a partial refund — i.e., a skill that costs 7,000 Reputation will only refund 5,600 Reputation when reset. Lastly, it’s possible to unlearn low-tier skills without resetting high-tier options that are adjacent to that node.

Best Powder skills

An image that shows the player using a Powder-type skill in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn.
Kepler Interactive

Below are our suggestions with regard to the best Powder skills in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. Remember that you still need to unlock certain prerequisite nodes to learn some of these:

  • Destructive Descent: Allows you to perform a heavy aerial attack that consumes black powder charges. This is done by holding the left mouse button as you plunge to the ground, which then causes a shockwave that knocks back foes. The damage is increased if you fall from a greater height. Given that this is akin to a ground pound or aerial smash, you should get this so you can eliminate enemies down below.
  • Countershot and Poised Shot: Both abilities blast your target in the face. The former can be triggered by right-clicking after you parry and it doesn’t expend a black powder charge. The latter, meanwhile, can be done by right-clicking before an enemy’s attack lands, allowing you to follow up with a counter. Think of it as an alternative means of parrying a blow.
  • Piercing Shot: Ranged attacks pierce through enemy armor by 50%. Simply put, you deal more damage against armored targets (i.e., those with silver health bars).
  • Powder Handling: When your black powder charges are empty, you restore two charges instead of one. Given that you need to strike a hostile four times to gain a single charge, obtaining double that amount can be a lifesaver.

Best Magic skills

An image that shows the player using a Magic-type skill in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn.
Kepler Interactive

Some of the best skills in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn can be found in this tree. These greatly boost the use of Enki’s abilities in combat, as well as passive actions:

  • Taunt: Enki will sometimes distract enemies. We’ve seen this happen a few times, and the AI does get addled to the point that we were able to get a few hits in.
  • Restrain: Enki will sometimes restrain armored enemies, priming them in the process. This can be quite a game changer since Enki can disrupt your opponent’s attack sequences completely.
  • Knockdown: Enki will sometimes knock down a foe, which usually happens when you’re in grave danger. This is similar to Restrain in that it can interrupt most attack sequences, giving you a clear opening.
  • Curse Chain and Chain of Misfortune: Both of these high-tier options are amazing to behold. The former causes Enki’s curse to spread to nearby hostiles, and the latter triggers an explosion when you perform a critical attack against a cursed target — which also inflicts a curse on others in the blast radius.
  • Unleashing: Adds +2 Enki charges and speeds up the rate at which they regenerate. Needless to say, you’re going to need more charges if you want to keep spamming Enki’s curse-infused attacks.

Best Steel skills

An image that shows the player using a Steel-type skill in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn.
Kepler Interactive

There are a few decent options that you can take advantage of among those that are available in the Steel skill tree:

  • Charged Attack: Hold the left mouse button to unleash a heavy attack. This is pretty good to have since there are weapon types that have additional effects when you perform a heavy attack.
  • Momentum: Landing a strike and initiating your next blow allows you to attack faster and deal bonus damage. Essentially, this is like speeding up your combo string.
  • Armored Poise: You gain extra armor synergy bonuses. When two matching armor pieces are equipped, you also gain the bonus from the third piece from a different set. We recommend having the two-piece bonus from the Warlock’s set active, especially for Magic-focused builds. Now, imagine having the third gear piece from the Sunderer’s set equipped, and getting the bonus that causes your dodges to teleport you for a short distance as well.

That does it for our guide on the best skills in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. Keep in mind that these are just our recommendations, so feel free to try what suits your playstyle. If you want to continue improving Nor’s survivability, we encourage you to check our Inaya Shrines/health upgrades guide.

Editors’ Recommendations

Jason Rodriguez
Jason Rodriguez
Contributor
Jason Rodriguez is a freelance reviewer and guides writer from the Philippines. It’s a country in Southeast Asia, where…
The best developments to get first in Manor Lords
A town in a valley in Manor Lords.

It feels a little bit like cheating in Manor Lords, but the development upgrades you can get can do some powerful things to improve your settlement. However, to balance things out, the development points you need to unlock these enhancements are given out very sparingly. In fact, you won't get even close to the amount needed to unlock everything on the sphere grid. To make matters even more stressful, there's no way to undo a choice you make, so any point spent in error is locked in until you start a new game. There's none that can make your game harder, but if you pick one that offers no benefit to your current settlement or goals, it might as well be a negative in terms of the opportunity cost. For the best experience, here are the developments you should invest in first.
How to get development points
Before you can spend any development points in Manor Lords, you have to earn them. This is a slightly obfuscated system that you may not fully understand if you're not paying close attention, but it does make sense once you know what's going on. Development points are tied to you reaching new settlement levels. You can incrementally grow to a small village, a medium village, a large village, a small town, a medium town, and -- finally -- a large town. Each one requires a larger number of burgage plots and for you to upgrade more of them to higher levels. In any one settlement, you can earn six development points.
Best developments to get first

The development tree is broken down into four segments: farming, trade, gathering, and industry. Here are some of the best ones you can unlock early.
Heavy Plow
No settlement can survive only on hunting and foraging for food. Farming is the only way to make sure your storehouses are well stocked with food, but even a fully staffed farm is painfully slow to harvest. The Heavy Plow upgrade adds a plowing station to your farms so you can make use of an ox to not only make plowing your fields far faster, but also tospeed up transporting your crops to the storehouse.
Charcoal Burning
Preparing for winter is your primary concern for your first year, if not the first two, in Manor Lords. Lack of food is one thing, but if you run out of fuel to keep your population warm, they won't last long. Firewood is your basic form of fuel, but it is very inefficient. This development lets you build a charcoal kiln that gives you two charcoal for every one firewood you feed into it. That will double your potential fuel reserves in a snap.
Deep Mining
All natural resources will eventually run dry. While you can regrow trees and let berries regrow, ore deposits only have so much material for you to mine before they're tapped out. You can break the laws of nature with the Deep Mining development that lets you upgrade any mine into a deep mine that somehow never runs out of ore. This only works on the slightly rare rich deposits, but is still incredibly powerful to have an unending source of ore to build or sell.
Sheepbreeding
Speaking of getting an unending source of materials and money, Sheepbreeding makes something that you would expect to happen, but by default does not, actually occur. If you have a sheep farm, those sheep will be completely uninterested in mating and having more sheep babies. Snag this development to let nature take its course and get yourself an infinite supply of sheep for materials and to trade for quite a high price.
Better Deals
And while you're trading, unlock better deals to keep from getting ripped off. There's a tariff on anything you import in Manor Lords of 10 regional wealth, but this perk waives that annoying fee. Since you never quite know what resources you will have and what you will need to import to build your next structure or upgrade, importing is essential for reaching the late game. The earlier you invest in this, the more you'll save in the long run.

Read more
All Incantations and how to unlock them in Hades 2
Melinoe fighting under a full moon in Hades 2.

You can't have a game where you play as a witch without a massive cauldron. Hades 2 places one front and center in the Crossroads, but it isn't just there for decorative purposes. Melinoë can use this big boiling pot of green liquid to bring new features into the game, whether it be between runs or during them, in exchange for various materials like Silver. You will only start out with a few Incantations, but doing more runs and getting further toward your goal of killing Chronos will gradually unlock more to create. There are far more than you might expect for an early access game. Here are all the Incantations and their recipes.
Every Incantation, effect, and recipe
The order in which you unlock Incantations in the menu can vary based on what you do and how you progress in Hades 2, so this list is in no particular order. Also, it is possible there are more we haven't been able to unlock yet, so we will update this list if we discover any more or if additional ones are added during early access.

Incantation name

Read more
The best Arcana Cards in Hades 2
The arcana cards menu in Hades 2.

Fitting right in line with the new more magical and "witchy" tone of Hades 2, Arcana Cards have been introduced as a new upgrade system to further customize your runs.

These unique cards grant you new abilities and buffs on whatever run you take them on, but the system isn't as simple as activating them and reaping the rewards. Like all things in this game, you will need to slowly unlock them and make choices about which ones you want to equip and which to leave off. The system isn't as complex as reading real tarot cards, but there are enough of them that it wouldn't hurt to have a little help deciding which ones are the most effective.
How to unlock and equip Arcana Cards

Read more