 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth gift guide: best gifts for every character

Jesse Lennox
By

Who wouldn’t want to be friends with a guy like Ichiban? The guy is a bundle of optimistic joy and positivity. Sure, you’ll likely get into more than a couple of brawls with him, but that only strengthens your bond, right? That’s how it works in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, anyway. There are many ways you can increase Ichiban’s bond level with his various party members, and even other people on the street you bump into, but one of the easiest (although expensive) ways is to give them the perfect gift. Instead of grinding out your bond level through battles or slow conversations, why not buy your way into your friend’s heart? The only tricky part is knowing each character well enough to tell what gift they will appreciate most and where you can snag it.

Best gifts for each character

A gift description in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
Sega

Each of the main party members in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has their own personality and style. You wouldn’t get much love from Nanba by giving him some makeup or Adachi some flowers, after all. There’s no wrong gift you can give technically since no matter what you give someone it will increase your Bond level, however, these objects raise it more than the others.

Recommended Videos

You can see which stores carry what gifts on the map by highlighting them and pressing the Details button. This will bring up a little window highlighting what that store offers. When you have a gift you want to present to a teammate, you need to go to either your current safe house or the local bar and interact with them. You can buy gifts in bulk and repeat the process to easily grind up their levels in one shot.

Related

Kazuma Kiryu

It may not be great for his already failing health, but Kiryu seems to really appreciate the Assorted Cigarettes and Aloha Beer Gift sets as gifts.

Koichi Adachi

Your old detective pal appreciates the same gifts as Kiryu, but the beer a bit more than cigarettes.

Nanba

Nanba’s tastes are slightly different but can be met with the ABC Store Gift set and Dim-Sum Assortment.

Saeko Mukoda

For Saeko, a lovely Plumeria Bouquet or Postcard Assortment will be very appreciated.

Eric Tomizawa

Your buddy Tomizawa is a fan of simple things like a Matsumoto Shave Ice Gift set and Coffee Beans.

Chitose Fujinomiya

For a younger gal, Chitose likes Hawaiian Cosmetics and flowers.

Seonhee

Seonhee is hard to read, but hand off a Postcard Assortment and Dim-Sum Assortment to get on her good side.

Tianyou Zhao

Zhao is also a fan of some Dim-Sum, as well as Alohabeer Gift sets.

Joongi Han

Finally, Joongi will gladly accept some Coffee Beans and ABC Store Gift sets.

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Where to find every substory in Like a Dragon: Ishin!
Like a Dragon: Ishin Ryoma Sakamoto

The Like a Dragon series is mainly known for two things: deep, complex, and character-driven plots that feel like a full season of a high-budget drama, and outlandish substories. Like a Dragon: Ishin!, despite being set in the 1800s, doesn't shy away from including just as many of these wacky side activities as any other entry in the series. These bite-sized tales are often humorous, though occasionally heartfelt and genuine, serving as diversions from the main plot that are the perfect way to add some variety to your quest. If you love these little sidequests as much as we do, here are the locations for every substory in Like a Dragon: Ishin!
What are substories?

Substories are what sidequests are called in Like a Dragon: Ishin! Many will trigger just by approaching the right NPC at the right time and will see Ryoma get wrapped up in someone's bizarre problems that only he can solve. These usually take no more than a couple minutes, but are always worth doing.

Read more
Like a Dragon: Ishin! skills guide: skill tree explained and best skills
A samurai jumps on the air in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Depending on which title you started with, Like a Dragon: Ishin! will either feel like a return to the original Like a Dragon (formerly known as Yakuza) gameplay style, or completely new. This remake was never released in the West, but has finally been given a worldwide release. While very different in setting from every other game in the series, Like a Dragon: Ishin! keeps the brawler-style of combat, along with different fighting styles to swap between and upgrade. This skill tree and upgrade system is a bit more complex than some other action RPGs out there. Before you get swept up in protagonist Ryoma's tale of class, politics, and blood, make sure you understand the basics of combat in Like a Dragon: Ishin!
How skill trees work

Ryoma, just like Kiryu in every Like a Dragon game (except for 7), will have four distinct combat styles. Set in the 1800s as opposed to more modern times like the other games, Like a Dragon: Ishin! features very different options from normal. These include stances like Brawler (hand-to-hand focused) Swordsman utilizes a katana), Gunman (gives you a pistol), and Wild Dancer (where Ryoma will wield his sword in one hand and handgun in the other). Each style has strengths and weaknesses, as well as its own individual skill tree that you can invest in.

Read more
Fire Emblem Engage gift guide: every character’s favorite gifts
nintendo switch five year cycle fire emblem engage characters

Even though Fire Emblem Engage doesn't have as deep of a social system as Fire Emblem: Three Houses did, a bonding system still exists and is quite important. By getting to know, and becoming better friends, with the cast of characters, you can increase their individual Support Levels, which will eventually grant you unique scenes with those characters. This is also the only way to eventually romance a character. Gifts are a great way to farm some Support Levels, but only if you know what that character likes. Giving them something they don't can even reverse their Support Level, so make sure to consult this handy guide on the best gifts for each character in Fire Emblem Engage.
How to get and give gifts

You will be introduced to the concept of gifts through Pretty Pebbles, Spirit Gems, and Horse Manure. These demonstrate how some gifts raise Support Levels by one, two, or negative one respectively. Unfortunately, the option to purchase more effective and appropriate gifts won't appear until you unlock the Flea Market in the Somniel as part of the main story. Once it has opened, it will update its stock after each mission.
What gifts each character like

Read more