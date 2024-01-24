 Skip to main content
The best ways to farm money in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Jesse Lennox
By

The game may be called Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but Ichiban will have an empty wallet more often than not during his adventure. Being an ex-yakuza, work isn’t exactly easy for him to come by, and things only get more complicated after he travels overseas to Hawaii. This new location isn’t cheap, especially if you want to pick up some top-tier gear and weapons or just enjoy the more luxurious restaurants. All your Yen will be converted to dollars when you transition, making it easier to see just how poor you are at all times. Street brawls will get you a few bucks, but you’ll need more efficient ways to earn some scratch by the mid to late game. Here are the best ways to farm money in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Best ways to farm money

Different methods for earning dough will open up as you get through the story. Early on, you will have to resort to picking fights, searching under vending machines and cars for loose change, and selling plates to get by, but don’t waste too much time grinding these out. You’ll open up way more lucrative income streams later on.

Crazy Delivery

Ichiban delivering a giant hamburger in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
Sega

If you played the first Like a Dragon, you probably remember the can collecting mini-game. The new version for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth doesn’t have Ichiban racing to pick up cans to turn in for cash, but grabbing and delivering food for tips. This is a decent way to score some cash in the early game, especially if you maximize your score with tricks, bonuses, and speed, but it isn’t as lucrative as you might think when first doing it. Even though you see a huge cash total getting racked up as you play, that’s not actually how much you stand to earn. Instead, your total earnings are converted into points you can redeem for items or straight-up cash at $10 per 2,000 points.

Substories and stores

Substories are not only entertaining but quick and often reward you with a decent chunk of cash in addition to some unique gear. This isn’t grindable, exactly, as you will eventually run out of substories, but it’s good for a quick cash injection when you need it. Also, that gear you get from them or from shops should be sold as you get new and better stuff to replace the old ones. You can automatically equip the better gear, but you have to make it a point to specifically sell old gear at pawn shops. When there, you have to pick the “Sell gear” option since gear doesn’t show up when selling your normal items and junk.

Be a Sujimon master!

Ichiban and Sujimon celebrating.
Sega

The Sujidex is also back this time around but is now a full-on Pokemon clone game. Sujimon battles start with a low return — not much more than a typical battle — but if you rise up the ranks and take on the “gym” leaders, the payouts become much more substantial. So long as you enjoy training, catching, and battling Sujimon, this is an easy way to get rich fast since you are never blocked off from progression once you unlock the system.

Place your bets

Ichiban and friends at a poker table in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Sega

It won’t be until late-game, but you will eventually be able to hit the tables and gamble. This is very risky, and it all depends on how good you are at poker — Texas Hold ’em in this case — but it can be the most efficient way to earn money in the game. Even if you’re not a card shark yourself, you can still be a little scummy and just keep raising the bet, see how you do, and reload a save if things don’t go your way. As with basically every game in Infinite Wealth, you don’t just turn your chips back into straight cash. You can exchange them for prizes, but these include the most valuable items you can sell in the game. This will take more time, but you can repeat this with no risk until you achieve infinite wealth!

