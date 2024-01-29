The best jobs in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Jobs, classes, roles — whatever you want to call them — have been a staple in JRPGs like Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth for decades at this point. Where this game changes things up from your normal warriors, mages, and monks is that it comes with jobs like Aquanot, Cabbie, and Housekeeper. They don’t sound all that exciting, but each one has a unique set of abilities that can totally change how that character fits into your battle strategy. Even though your ragtag group of heroes aren’t exactly qualified to most (or any) jobs, you have access to a massive list to pick from and level up individually. If you’re trying to make the best team composition without grinding to level them all to know which is best, we’ve reviewed every job’s résumé to present you the top candidates.
Best jobs
You will be stuck with each character’s default job until you make it to Chapter 5 and are taken to the Alo-Happy tour location. Provided you have high enough levels in a particular personality trait, you can pay to go on a tour that results in you learning a new job. Keep in mind that some jobs are locked until later than this in the game, and others can only be used by party members of a specific gender.
Samurai
Let’s start out with a job focusing on damage. The Samurai’s stat ratings are clearly designed for damage per seceond, which you need in every party. It has good HP and MP at a 3 rating, but a 5/5 in attack and 4/5 in defense. In terms of utility, you won’t be simply limited to sword attacks and skills — those certainly are there — but you will access to guns as well. This allows you to hit an extra weakness if needed, as well as get around the job’s low agility stat. Give this one to your heavy hitters like Ichiban or Kiryu to really take advantage of it.
Desperado (male only)
Speaking of guns, why not double down on them? With the Desperado job, you never have to worry about range or positioning all that much. It has a 5/5 MP rating, and great 4/5 on attack as well, so you will have plenty of chances to use its abilities. You get a few that can wipe out small fry in a single turn, but the one that makes this class almost too powerful is Essence of High Noon. You don’t get it until rank 24, but it can spur a one-shot kill on enemies that are inflicted with a status effect. Just try and keep at the back with this class since you are vulnerable to almost all damage types.
Idol (female only)
The Idol was one of the best jobs in the first game, and it’s just as strong in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. This job is all about support, with almost all their skills either giving your team buffs or heals. Naturally, this makes whoever is using this class kind of worthless in terms of attack (it only has a 2/5 rating), but that’s what you have your Samurai and Desperado for. Healing items are fine, but a dedicated healer who can restore multiple party members’ HP at once can save you from defeat more than once.
Geodancer
Last up, for a magic-focused class that has a bit more offensive punch, don’t overlook the Geodancer. You could go with the Housekeeper for this role as well, but we like the Geodancer since it has better MP ratings and defense. It will give you a nice mix of healing skills alongside attacks that can self-buff or debuff your enemies. You can also get this job as early as Chapter 5, so you can start leveling it up right away.
