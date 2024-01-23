 Skip to main content
How long is Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

Jesse Lennox
By

Prior to launch, Masayoshi Yokoyama, the head of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, made bold claims about just how much time players would spend in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.Yokoyama claimed that “if you attempt to clear everything, it may never end.” Obviously, that was hyperbole, but just how much content really is in the game? The series is known for its lengthy, narratively rich main campaigns, dozens of substories, and deep mini-games such as Dondoko Island. Now that we’ve had a chance to see the conclusion to Ichiban and friends’ latest adventures through the tropical island of Hawaii, we can fill you in on how many hours you can expect to put into this title.

Two Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth heroes perform a tag team attack.
Sega

Because of how much optional content there is in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, this answer will vary based on what you are interested in. To start off simply, however, we can speak about just doing the main campaign. You won’t be able to just mainline the story here without hitting a wall where you just won’t be strong enough to progress, but if you do as little optional content as possible, you can expect to put in 45 hours or more to complete it. This game is very cutscene-heavy, so unless you skip them and ignore the story completely, there’s not much you can do to cut down on that hour count.

If you go for a balanced playthrough, doing a chunk of sidequests, hunting collectibles, and completing the larger side tasks like Sujimon battles and Dondoko Island, you will easily reach 60 or more hours this way.

Finally, for the completionists out there, maxing out all levels, jobs, quests, upgrades, and generally doing everything available to you will have you creeping up on the 100-hour mark.

