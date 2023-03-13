For those who want to go above and beyond as a student in Hogwarts Legacy, collecting all the achievements or trophies in the game will be your badge of honor. There are quite a few to earn, many involving collectibles and completing challenges, however there is one that may prove a bit more complicated than the rest. The Finishing Touches achievement is tricky due to it asking you to use specific attacks on every single enemy in the game. If that sounds overwhelming, fear not, as we will walk you through every step of how to get the Finishing Touches achievement in Hogwarts Legacy.
How to complete the Finishing Touches achievement
The requirements for this achievement are to use Ancient Magic on every single enemy type in the game. Note that you simply need to hit them with it, not necessarily defeat them with it, which is merciful. Ancient Magic is used by filling up a meter by performing normal attacks and then pressing both shoulder buttons on your controller to unleash a powerful attack. You unlock this ability once you reach Hogsmeade early on in the main story.
There are a total of 38 enemies you need to use Ancient Magic on to get this achievement. Not every single enemy in the game counts toward this total, specifically enemies that only appear during story missions that can be missed. To help you keep track and locate the enemies you need to unleash your magic on, here’s a full list and where you can find them in the open world.
- Acromantula
- Location: North Ford Bog Battle Arena
- Armored Troll
- Location: Feldcroft Battle Arena
- Ashwinder Assassin
- Location: Bandit Camps
- Ashwinder Duelist
- Location: Bandit Camps
- Ashwinder Executioner
- Location: Bandit Camps
- Ashwinder Ranger
- Location: Bandit Camps
- Ashwinder Scout
- Location: Bandit Camps
- Ashwinder Soldier
- Location: Bandit Camps
- Cottongrass Dugbog
- Location: Dugbog Lairs
- Dark Mongrel
- Location: Mongrel lairs or next to San Bakar’s Tower in the North Ford Bog region
- Fighter Troll
- Location: Battle Arenas
- Forest Troll
- Location: Bandit Camps and Troll Lairs
- Fortified Troll
- Location: Bandit Camps and Troll Lairs
- Great Spined Dugbog
- Location: Dugbog Lairs
- Inferius
- Location: Can be found in Treasure Vaults, Catacombs, Dungeons, and Lairs
- Loyalist Assassin
- Location: Goblin Mines
- Loyalist Commander
- Location: Goblin Mines
- Loyalist Ranger
- Location: Goblin Mines
- Loyalist Sentinel
- Location: Goblin Mines
- Loyalist Warrior
- Location: Goblin Mines
- Mongrel
- Location: Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Valley
- Mountain Troll
- One can be found outside a vault located northeast of the Korrow Ruins
- Poacher Animagus and Wolf Form
- Location: Bandit Camps — you must hit the Animagus in both forms.
- Poacher Duelist
- Location: Bandit Camps
- Poacher Executioner
- Location: Bandit Camps
- Poacher Ranger
- Location: Bandit Camps
- Poacher Stalker
- Location: Bandit Camps
- Poacher Tracker
- Location: Bandit Camps
- River Troll
- Location: Bandit Camps and Troll Lairs
- Stoneback Dugbog
- Location: Dugbog Lairs
- Thornback Ambusher
- Location: Spider Lairs
- Thornback Matriarch
- Location: Spider Lairs
- Thornback Scurriour
- Location: Spider Lairs
- Thornback Shooter
- Location: Spider Lairs
- Venomous Ambusher
- Location: Feldcroft Battle Arena
- Venomous Matriarch
- Location: Spider Lairs
- Venomous Scurriour
- Location: Spider Lairs
- Venomous Shooter
- Location: Spider Lairs
Editors' Recommendations
- How to climb the Battlements in Hogwarts Legacy
- How to find Rococo the Niffler in Hogwarts Legacy
- All Demiguise Statue locations in Hogwarts Legacy
- The best places to land in Fortnite for Chapter 4
- Can you play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy?