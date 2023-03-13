For those who want to go above and beyond as a student in Hogwarts Legacy, collecting all the achievements or trophies in the game will be your badge of honor. There are quite a few to earn, many involving collectibles and completing challenges, however there is one that may prove a bit more complicated than the rest. The Finishing Touches achievement is tricky due to it asking you to use specific attacks on every single enemy in the game. If that sounds overwhelming, fear not, as we will walk you through every step of how to get the Finishing Touches achievement in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to complete the Finishing Touches achievement

The requirements for this achievement are to use Ancient Magic on every single enemy type in the game. Note that you simply need to hit them with it, not necessarily defeat them with it, which is merciful. Ancient Magic is used by filling up a meter by performing normal attacks and then pressing both shoulder buttons on your controller to unleash a powerful attack. You unlock this ability once you reach Hogsmeade early on in the main story.

There are a total of 38 enemies you need to use Ancient Magic on to get this achievement. Not every single enemy in the game counts toward this total, specifically enemies that only appear during story missions that can be missed. To help you keep track and locate the enemies you need to unleash your magic on, here’s a full list and where you can find them in the open world.

Acromantula Location: North Ford Bog Battle Arena Armored Troll Location: Feldcroft Battle Arena Ashwinder Assassin Location: Bandit Camps Ashwinder Duelist Location: Bandit Camps Ashwinder Executioner Location: Bandit Camps Ashwinder Ranger Location: Bandit Camps Ashwinder Scout Location: Bandit Camps Ashwinder Soldier Location: Bandit Camps Cottongrass Dugbog Location: Dugbog Lairs Dark Mongrel Location: Mongrel lairs or next to San Bakar’s Tower in the North Ford Bog region Fighter Troll Location: Battle Arenas Forest Troll Location: Bandit Camps and Troll Lairs Fortified Troll Location: Bandit Camps and Troll Lairs Great Spined Dugbog Location: Dugbog Lairs Inferius Location: Can be found in Treasure Vaults, Catacombs, Dungeons, and Lairs Loyalist Assassin Location: Goblin Mines Loyalist Commander Location: Goblin Mines Loyalist Ranger Location: Goblin Mines Loyalist Sentinel Location: Goblin Mines Loyalist Warrior Location: Goblin Mines Mongrel Location: Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Valley Mountain Troll One can be found outside a vault located northeast of the Korrow Ruins Poacher Animagus and Wolf Form Location: Bandit Camps — you must hit the Animagus in both forms. Poacher Duelist Location: Bandit Camps Poacher Executioner Location: Bandit Camps Poacher Ranger Location: Bandit Camps Poacher Stalker Location: Bandit Camps Poacher Tracker Location: Bandit Camps River Troll Location: Bandit Camps and Troll Lairs Stoneback Dugbog Location: Dugbog Lairs Thornback Ambusher Location: Spider Lairs Thornback Matriarch Location: Spider Lairs Thornback Scurriour Location: Spider Lairs Thornback Shooter Location: Spider Lairs Venomous Ambusher Location: Feldcroft Battle Arena Venomous Matriarch Location: Spider Lairs Venomous Scurriour Location: Spider Lairs Venomous Shooter Location: Spider Lairs

