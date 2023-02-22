Chess was a major plot point in the first Harry Potter book and film, and is a natural fit for some puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy. This game is very deep, and potentially time-consuming as well, so instead of asking you to play full games, these puzzles simply present a set scenario for you to solve in a single move. However, not everyone is familiar enough with chess to know how to solve them and reach the end of these Treasure Vaults. Here's how you can solve all the chess puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy.

Difficulty Easy Duration 15 minutes What You Need Wingardium Leviosa and Transformation spells

All chess puzzle solutions

There are three chess puzzles to find, and all are solved using the same basic structure. You need to cast Revelio to find the right object in the area, cast Transformation on it to turn it into the correct chess piece, and then use Wingardium Leviosa to move it to the correct spot on the chess board to create a checkmate.

Step 1: In the Marunweem Lake Treasure Vault, cast Transformation on the chair to make a black knight. Move the knight one square behind the white pawn on the right side of the board.

Step 2: In the northwest Cragoftshire Treasure Vault, cast Transformation on the chair to make a black knight. Move the knight one square back and one square to the right of the rook.

Step 3: In the north Cragcroftshire Treasure Vault, cast Transformation on the chair to make a white knight. Move the knight two spaces ahead of the other white knight.

