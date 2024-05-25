How to make a Blast Furnace in Minecraft

The first handful of things you will make in Minecraft only require some raw materials and a crafting table. Once you start upgrading to the more advance recipes, you will need to make use of a furnace to smelt various ores and other materials into craftable items. The basic furnace can get the job done, but you will be forced to wait for it to melt down whatever you feed it. The Blast Furnace is a massive improvement on the basic model that can smelt items twice as fast. Here's how you can make one for yourself.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty Easy Duration 10 minutes What You Need A furnace

Iron Ingots

Smooth Stone

How to make a Blast Furnace

The recipe for a Blast Furnace isn't complicated, but it will take a little time before you can get all the materials you need.

Step 1: Make a furnace. The core part of the Blast Furnace is a basic furnace, which is made most easily by placing 8 cobblestones in a circle on the crafting table.

Step 2: Use that furnace to smelt raw iron into Iron Ingots. We will need at least five of them.

Step 3: Also with your furnace, cook three stones to make 3 Smooth Stones.

Step 4: Once you have all the materials, arrange them as shown in the image above to create a Blast Furnace.

Editors' Recommendations