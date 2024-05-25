 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to make a Blast Furnace in Minecraft

By

The first handful of things you will make in Minecraft only require some raw materials and a crafting table. Once you start upgrading to the more advance recipes, you will need to make use of a furnace to smelt various ores and other materials into craftable items. The basic furnace can get the job done, but you will be forced to wait for it to melt down whatever you feed it. The Blast Furnace is a massive improvement on the basic model that can smelt items twice as fast. Here's how you can make one for yourself.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • A furnace

  • Iron Ingots

  • Smooth Stone

A recipe for a blast furnace in Minecraft.
Mojang

How to make a Blast Furnace

The recipe for a Blast Furnace isn't complicated, but it will take a little time before you can get all the materials you need.

Step 1: Make a furnace. The core part of the Blast Furnace is a basic furnace, which is made most easily by placing 8 cobblestones in a circle on the crafting table.

Step 2: Use that furnace to smelt raw iron into Iron Ingots. We will need at least five of them.

Related

Step 3: Also with your furnace, cook three stones to make 3 Smooth Stones.

Step 4: Once you have all the materials, arrange them as shown in the image above to create a Blast Furnace.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to get a Master Ball in Pokemon GO
A master ball in a lab in Pokemon GO.

Everyone who has played a Pokemon game knows that the most powerful ball is the legendary Master Ball. Most games only provide you with one of these overpowered items that lets you catch any Pokemon you want without a fight, but Pokemon GO didn't include them at all for many years. That all changed in 2023 when they were introduced as part of a special event and finally gave trainers the chance to add one to their bags. If you log in today looking to get one for yourself to have ready for when you find that elusive Pokemon you've been struggling to catch, you won't see any signs of how to get one. Like any good professor, we will instruct you on all the things you need to know about getting a Master Ball in Pokemon GO.
How to get a Master Ball
As mentioned, Master Balls were first introduced as a special event in which players could complete limited-time research tasks to earn one. After that event ended, it wouldn't be possible to get one again until months later as part of a different special event. The final opportunity occurred in November 2023, but since then there has been no way to earn a Master Ball in Pokemon GO.

As of the time of this writing, there is no ongoing event or research task in which you can earn a Master Ball. The next opportunity will be between May 14 and May 19 as part of the Catching Wonders event, which will be free for all players. As long as you start the Masterwork Research quest during this time period, you can complete it at any time and still earn a Master Ball.

Read more
How to visit Treasure Islands in Animal Crossing
Gameplay action from Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch.

 

Decorating and designing your dream island in Animal Crossing: New Horizions takes a lot of Bells and materials. There are hundreds of ways to decorate your dream island, but the grind to get there can be a little daunting, especially with so many items being seasonal or part of holiday events. You are always encouraged to go out and visit your friend's islands via Dodo Airlines (as long as you have a Nintendo Switch Online membership) so you can trade for or snag some items from their islands. You might also have heard of special Treasure Islands you can visit. These are said to be jam-packed with all sorts of rare items to collect. As you know, you can't randomly visit other players' islands, so here's how you can reach them.
What are Treasure Islands?
Treasure Islands are islands made by players with the specific purpose of providing easy access to tons of items in Animal Crossing: New Horizions. These can include all sorts of DIY items, money bags, seasonal and holiday items, and more. However, be warned that some Treasure Islands are created by people who have modified their game. Grabbing an item from these islands shouldn't put your account at risk as we have yet to see any reports of players being banned for visiting a hacked island, but you should still do so at your own risk.

Read more
How to turn off adaptive triggers on PS5
A person holds up a PS5 controller.

One of the major advancements the PlayStation 5 brought with its new DualSense controller was a new form of haptic feedback. In addition to more dynamic rumble, this included adaptive triggers that could adjust how it felt to pull the triggers to match the action on-screen. This could mean simulating resistance, or stopping the trigger short at different intervals. While novel, it isn't always great if you want to be playing at your best. The last thing you want is to struggle to fire your weapon in an online first-person shooter. Thankfully, this is an optional feature you can easily disable from your console.

Read more