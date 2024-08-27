How to turn on game discount notifications on PS5

Gaming is an expensive hobby at the best of times, especially after the standard price was raised to $70 for new and upcoming games. For most of us out there, it's just impossible to buy every one of the best PlayStation 5 games that come out at launch for full price, forcing us to wait for sales and discounts. However, you never know when those might show up or if the game you wanted is included. But, if you turn on one setting, you can be notified the moment a game you have your eye on gets a discount.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need PSN

How to be notified when a game is on sale

The PS5 has a great feature that will send you a notification on your dashboard when any game of your choice goes on sale. It takes just a few steps to set up.

Step 1: Find the game you want to be notified about in the PlayStation store.

Step 2: Add it to your wish list by pressing the Heart button.

Step 3: Go back to the home screen and enter Settings > Notifications.

Step 4: Check that Allow Pop-Up Notifications is on and then turn Wishlist Updates to Show Pop-Ups. You can also decide if you want to see them while playing games or watching videos.

Step 5: When a game on your wish list gets a discount, you will now get a notification automatically.