 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to turn on game discount notifications on PS5

By
Ratchet and Clank on the PS5 home screen.
Image used with permission by copyright holder
sony playstation 5 review ps5 on table
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

Gaming is an expensive hobby at the best of times, especially after the standard price was raised to $70 for new and upcoming games. For most of us out there, it's just impossible to buy every one of the best PlayStation 5 games that come out at launch for full price, forcing us to wait for sales and discounts. However, you never know when those might show up or if the game you wanted is included. But, if you turn on one setting, you can be notified the moment a game you have your eye on gets a discount.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • PSN

How to be notified when a game is on sale

The PS5 has a great feature that will send you a notification on your dashboard when any game of your choice goes on sale. It takes just a few steps to set up.

Step 1: Find the game you want to be notified about in the PlayStation store.

Step 2: Add it to your wish list by pressing the Heart button.

Step 3: Go back to the home screen and enter Settings > Notifications.

The PS5 notifications menu
PlayStation

Step 4: Check that Allow Pop-Up Notifications is on and then turn Wishlist Updates to Show Pop-Ups. You can also decide if you want to see them while playing games or watching videos.

Step 5: When a game on your wish list gets a discount, you will now get a notification automatically.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to appear offline on PS5
A PS5 DualSense controller.

In looking over all the best PS5 games released, there's no shortage of great single and multiplayer experiences to enjoy. Thanks to a built-in friends list, chatting and joining parties with friends has never been easier, especially now that you can use Discord on PS5. On the other hand, sometimes you just want to play solo without anyone bothering you with messages or invites. Or, you may be playing a guilty pleasure and would rather no one else know what you're up to. Whatever the reason, the solution is to appear offline on PS5 so you can play in peace.

Read more
How to add an internal SSD to a PS5
PS5 with SSD

If you've got a PlayStation 5 and play quite a lot of games on it, you've probably noticed that you can fill up its 825GB of storage very quickly with just a few downloads. Luckily, Sony has made it so that you can expand your PS5's storage capacity by adding an extra Solid State Drive (SSD). Expanding your available storage space this way isn't particularly complicated, either — though it's nevertheless a delicate process best done by an adult in a clean and prepared environment.

If you'd like to add an SSD to your PS5, check out our list of the best SSDs, or for a more specialized selection, one of the best PS5-compatible SSDs. Then pick one you like, and follow the instructions below.

Read more
How to use an external hard drive on PS5
Two versions of the PS5 side by side.

The PlayStation 5 is a remarkable system, but it doesn't come with much storage space. Breaking from the 1TB the Xbox Series X offers, the PS5 only offers 825GB. Worse, after accounting for the storage space the PS5 takes up by default, users are left with just over 650GB of space.

You could install a new SSD in your PlayStation 5, selecting from the best SSDs available, but using external storage to expand your space is simpler. In this guide, we're going to show you how to use an external hard drive on PS5.
How to use an external HDD or SSD on PS5

Read more