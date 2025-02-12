 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Returnal developer’s next game is Saros, and it’s out in 2026

By

In PlayStation’s February 2025 State of Play, Housemarque has announced Saros, a new single-player game that builds on Returnal‘s third-person action, and it’s set to launch in 2026 for PlayStation 5.

Recommended Videos

Saros features Rahul Kohli portraying its main character, Arjun Devraj. He’s best known for his roles in The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass. As an Soltari Enforcer, Arjun trapped on a hostile planet Carcosa that’s haunted by some sort of ominous eclipse, searching for answers on a lost off-world colony.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

In the new trailer, Arjun faces off against a demonic looking entity with six arms, and then the shot pans to his pupils. Within the reflections of his eyes, you can see flying orbs getting ready to attack him, indicating that Saros will incorporate bullet hell elements similar to Returnal. While Housemarque didn’t provide any other details, creative director Gregory Louden said that Saros will be enhanced for PS5 Pro. He also confirmed that gameplay will be shown later this year.

There are some main differences between Returnal and Saros. In Saros, Arjun will have permanent resources and progression, which makes every one of his deaths more valuable. Players will be able to choose and permanently upgrade their loadouts from an evolving pool of weapons and suit upgrades. The theme of the game is “come back stronger,” which Arjun triumphantly declares in the reveal trailer itself.

Housemarque is known for its bullet hell-style shooting games, particularly the Stardust series, Nex Machina, and Returnal. Louden explained that Saros will be the final evolution of the “Housemarque gameplay-first experience.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
George Yang
George Yang
George Yang is a freelance games writer for Digital Trends. He has written for places such as IGN, GameSpot, The Washington…
PlayStation Network is back online after nearly 24 hours
A screenshot taken from Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

After first going offline on Friday night, PlayStation Network came back online Saturday evening. The 20+ hour downtime makes it one of the longest PSN outages in history. Despite the PlayStation Status page showing green lights across the board, it took several hours before all services were restored.

Just after midnight on February 9, Ask PlayStation shared a post on X announcing that services had been restored. In addition, "All PlayStation Plus members will automatically receive an additional five days of service," per the message.

Read more
One of 2024’s most overlooked games just came to consoles. Don’t miss it twice
A young girl in a white dress looks back. She carries a bag and a bow on her back while holding an orange leaf in her hand.

We are currently in something of a Metroidvania boom. With the genre reaching peak saturation, new releases -- of which there are many -- are forced to expand upon the core formula fans know and love in hopes of standing out. Take the thrilling Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist as an example, which imbues the Metroidvania with RPG systems and a focus on player builds. Momodora: Moonlit Farewell, on the other hand, believes that simple is better.

Originally released in January 2024, Moonlit Farewell is the fifth and final entry in developer Bombservice’s Momodora series. While it might not have any ostentatious additions to the basic Metroidvania formula, Moonlit Farewell’s devotion to a sleek rendition of the genre’s core pillars make it a refreshing adventure. The game went under the radar in 2024 but now, with its release on consoles, Metroidvania fans have the perfect way to tide yourself over until Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Read more
3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (February 7-9)
A player points a gun at a tiny town in High on Life.

It's the shortest month of the year, but PlayStation is still packing it full of new games joining the PlayStation Plus catalog. The first week is always dedicated to the Essential tier, meaning these games are available to anyone with a subscription. Time is at a premium this month with all the massive upcoming PS5 games, like Monster Hunter Wilds and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, but they aren't here just yet. This weekend, we have a series of games that are perfect holdovers to make the wait for your next giant time investment more bearable. We've got a fantastic co-op game, a shorter game you might be able to beat in a day or two, and a surprising remake you might just fall in love with. If you've got nothing else planned, these are the 3 new PlayStation Plus games you should check out this weekend.
High on Life
HIGH ON LIFE Official Game Trailer

Games very rarely attempt to be funny on purpose. Comedy is already incredibly subjective, and because the player has so much control over the pace of a game it makes it almost impossible for every joke to land as it is intended. High on Life comes from Squanch Games and is one of the rare examples of a game that uses the medium of games to its advantage when crafting jokes. It is a brisk first-person shooter set in a sci-fi world where you become an alien bounty hunter welding living weapons called Gatlians that are all voiced by comedians such as J. B. Smove, Tim Robinson, Betsy Sodaro, Jack Black, and many more. If the humor of Rick and Morty doesn't hit for you, it may not do it for you here either, but if it does then you'll have a blast.

Read more