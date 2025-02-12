Returnal developer’s next game is Saros, and it’s out in 2026

In PlayStation’s February 2025 State of Play, Housemarque has announced Saros, a new single-player game that builds on Returnal‘s third-person action, and it’s set to launch in 2026 for PlayStation 5.

Saros features Rahul Kohli portraying its main character, Arjun Devraj. He’s best known for his roles in The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass. As an Soltari Enforcer, Arjun trapped on a hostile planet Carcosa that’s haunted by some sort of ominous eclipse, searching for answers on a lost off-world colony.

In the new trailer, Arjun faces off against a demonic looking entity with six arms, and then the shot pans to his pupils. Within the reflections of his eyes, you can see flying orbs getting ready to attack him, indicating that Saros will incorporate bullet hell elements similar to Returnal. While Housemarque didn’t provide any other details, creative director Gregory Louden said that Saros will be enhanced for PS5 Pro. He also confirmed that gameplay will be shown later this year.

There are some main differences between Returnal and Saros. In Saros, Arjun will have permanent resources and progression, which makes every one of his deaths more valuable. Players will be able to choose and permanently upgrade their loadouts from an evolving pool of weapons and suit upgrades. The theme of the game is “come back stronger,” which Arjun triumphantly declares in the reveal trailer itself.

Housemarque is known for its bullet hell-style shooting games, particularly the Stardust series, Nex Machina, and Returnal. Louden explained that Saros will be the final evolution of the “Housemarque gameplay-first experience.”