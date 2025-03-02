 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Capcom races to fix a game-breaking bug in Monster Hunter Wilds

By
A haunter and palico in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

Monster Hunter Wilds is a runaway success by any metric, shattering previous Capcom records for concurrent players on Steam and bringing loads of new hunters into the fold. Unfortunately, a few players have encountered a bug that halts their forward progress in the main story, and Capcum is rushing to issue a fix.

To simplify the bug, it makes a necessary NPC play hooky. Rather than appearing where they are supposed to, the NPC just…doesn’t show up, and without them, you can’t progress any further. However, if you’ve progressed to Chapter 5-3 already, you’re in the clear and have nothing to worry about.

Recommended Videos

Hunters, we are currently investigating the following issue.

・There may be cases where an NPC does not appear, disabling story progression in Main Mission: Chapter 5-2 A World Turned Upside Down

We are currently working on these issues and will provide further updates when we…

&mdash; Monster Hunter Status (@MHStatusUpdates) March 2, 2025

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Capcom hasn’t said specifically what causes the bug to occur, but many fans relate it to a patch issued late Saturday night. The patch was one of several hotfixes that have been launched since the release of the game to address a number of small glitches, but now some fans suggest the latest hotfix could have broken the game in some way.

Capcom says it will update players when a solution has been discovered. In the meantime, players continue to call for fixes to the poor optimization that plagues PC and Steam players.

Optimization problems aside, Monster Hunter Wilds is easily one of the biggest entries in the franchise. It builds on the shoulders of Monster Hunter World, utilizing the game’s strengths while improving on its weaknesses.

Monster-hunting veterans will feel right at home in the new game, but if you’re just starting your journey, it helps to learn about the various weapons and which combat style might work for you. Wilds doesn’t exactly hold your hand once you get started, so the learning curve can be a bit steep. Thankfully, we’ve already put together a guide on the tips and tricks for the perfect hunt. Give it a read before embarking into the wilderness on your own for the first time.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
The best simulation games on PS5
Gran Turismo 7 played with a steering wheel.

Technically speaking, all games are simulations. Most just tend to be very unrealistic. Even the best open-world games or best survival games take a ton of liberty in smoothing over a lot of the things we would normally think were mundane. The simulation genre not only embraces the fine details but makes mastering them the entire experience. There are plenty of meme games that make fun of simulators, but the ones that take themselves seriously end up being some of the best PS5 games you can play. Whether you love simulators already or are looking for some good places to start, here are all the best simulation games on PS5.

Gran Turismo 7

Read more
The third and fourth chapters of Deltarune are still on the way
One of the main characters from Deltarune Chapter 1.

Toby Fox, the mind behind the acclaimed Undertale, announced late yesterday evening that Deltarune chapters three and four are still on the way, but there's still a lot of work to be done. In a post on BlueSky, Fox said he is "still console testing" and though he's found fewer bugs than before, there are still plenty to correct — and he hasn't even started testing on the PlayStation 5 yet.

This update comes a month after professional bug testing began for the fourth chapter of the game on PC. Two weeks ago, Fox said he has to implement and test trophies on PlayStation, as they're a requirement for the game to be released on the platform.

Read more
A Steam page slip-up just told us more about Elden Ring: Nightreign
Fighting enemies in Elden Ring Nightreign.

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN – REVEAL GAMEPLAY TRAILER

Elden Ring: Nightreign, the hotly-anticipated multiplayer title, might have DLC that features additional playable characters and bosses. The information comes from a single, now-removed line of text on the Steam page. Given the speed with which FromSoftware deleted the sentence, it's likely the information wasn't meant to go public yet.

Read more