 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Monster Hunter Wilds: tips and tricks for the perfect hunt

By
Key art for Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

After Monster Hunter World and Rise introduced millions of players to the thrill of hunting massive monsters, Monster Hunter Wilds is poised to be the most popular entry in the long-running franchise yet. Even though Wilds does a lot to smooth over the rough edges of the past, it is still meant to be a long and complex experience, especially for newcomers. This isn’t a game where you can grab your weapon, a couple friends, and rush toward your next target without a plan and expect to come back alive. Seasoned hunters will know some of the basics, but there are plenty of new mechanics and tips to get familiar with in order to reach those high rank hunts. Let’s set up camp and go over the essential tips and tricks for Monster Hunter Wilds before mounting our Seikrets and rushing off.

It’s all in the preparation

A hunter about to eat meat in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

In Monster Hunter Wilds, your hunt begins before you even take your first step out of your base. You can get by for a little while just rushing your next target, but soon enough you will need to spend a little time in your tent making preparations. The most important part is filling your hunter’s belly with a good meal. Once you unlock the grill, you should be giving yourself the best buffs possible before each hunt. Basic buffs like more HP and stamina are always great, but you can also be more specific and give yourself stronger resistance to whatever damage type your target uses.

Recommended Videos

This is also when you want to customize your radial menu. There are tons of items in Monster Hunter Wilds you will want quick access to, but not all on the same hunts. Much like your buffs, creating different loadouts for your current objective will save you a lot of stress fumbling in the menus. Sometimes you may want traps and bombs easily accessible, while others call for curative items. You can make and name a ton of loadouts, so spend some time setting a few up to save time later.

Related

Finally, make sure you never run out of those essential items like poitions. On your way to hunts, always use your grapple to snag every resource and material you can spot. The game will automatically craft and refil your items for you when you rest to make sure you’re always stocked up.

Call in support

Two characters hunt a monster in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

Your Palico does its best to aid you in battle, but this is a game that demands cooperation. Thanks to full cross-platform support, you have no excuse not to join up with other hunters as often as possible. You can ask for help upon selecting a quest, or while it is in progress by shooting up an SOS flair.

Even if you despise the idea of bringing in other players to your game, you can still call in NPC Support Hunters. They won’t be as effective as a team using diverse weapons and coordinating, but it can at least get you through the story.

Don’t forget your Palico

A haunter and palico in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

Speaking of your feline friend, don’t forget to purchase new weapons and armor for them as well. You might not see how much of an impact they have in a fight, but they’re in there doing their best so give them the best shot they can with new gear. If nothing else, new armor and weapons look adorable on them.

Utilize your Seikret

Gameplay from Monster Hunter Wilds
Capcom

The Seikret is your new mount in Monster Hunter Wilds and is way more than just a quick way to cross the map. You will get in the habit of using it to auto-run towards your next objective right away, allowing you to focus on grabbing materials on the trip, but that is just scratching the surface of its uses.

During a fight, don’t be afraid to treat your Seikret as an assist. You can fight directly from its back to increase your mobility, plus take advantage of a unique dismount attack. This is especially useful when a monster is attempting to run, allowing you to get easy hits in while it flees. For the first time, you can also bring in a second primary weapon to your hunts, but have to mount up to swap them. There’s no need to fully commit to just one weapon anymore, so experiment and keep things fresh by swapping out on the fly.

Most of all, never manage your equipment on foot. If you need to heal and sharpen your blade, get on your Seikret first so you’re not a sitting duck while chugging a potion or working your whetstone.

Always work toward your next upgrade

Gemma working the forge in Monster HUnter WIlds.
Capcom

There are no levels or XP in Monster Hunter Wilds. You can only earn money, Hunter Ranks, and materials. If you want to get stronger, you need to focus on getting better gear. Once you know which weapons you like best, either pick an upgrade path from the forge or follow Gemma’s recommendations. You can’t go wrong so long as you’re making or improving your gear.

To make this process as easy as possible, put whatever your next armor or weapon goals are on your wishlist. This will mark the monsters you need to hunt to get the required materials on the map and any quest focusing on them so you can easily get what you need. We suggest upgrading armor and weapons each time a new monster is introduced before moving forward while in low rank.

Attack with precision

A core aspect of Monster Hunter has always been breaking and cutting off monster parts. Just killing a monster won’t get you everything it has the chance of dropping, but there’s no chance of getting certain materials without deliberately focusing on severing a specific body part.

Holding R2 on a controller will let you manually aim your strikes to hit exactly where you want. It also is how you can create and destroy wounds to knock the monster down and deal a ton of damage.

Besides that, aiming is the best way to make sure your attacks don’t whiff. Once you start a combo without aiming, you can’t correct your direction if the monster moves, leading to a lot of misses.

Understand your weapons

A massive furred beast rears back and attacks a sword wielding hunter in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

With 14 weapons to pick from, each having its own unique mechanic, you could spend hours just figuring out which weapon you like most. There’s too much to go over here, so check out our weapons guide for more detail on each weapon, but our basic tip is to choose the two weapons you think are coolest first and play with them in the training area. Get a feel for their basic combos and what special properties they have. Once you have a pair you understand, take them out on some hunts.

Never be afraid to change your mind on what weapons you want to main. It is trivial to get early materials for new ones while in low rank, so don’t feel locked into any choice. However, you should nail down a focus at least by the end of the story mode.

Take advantage of the environment

A hunter runs through a lightning storm in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

The environment is just as much a tool as any item or weapon in Monster Hunter Wilds. Even a simple change in elevation can let you pull off jump attacks, but the further you get, the more dynamic options start to appear. Things like causing boulders to fall, dams to break and flood areas, or even grappling points to swing around an arena like Spider-Man will appear more frequently. These can cause massive damage, but don’t rush to trigger them instantly. Like traps, you need to lure the monster into position to make sure they hit them and not you.

Editors’ Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Stardew Valley tips for beginners: farming basics, romance, upgrades, and more
Stardew Valley farm overview at night.

After springing from the mind of Eric Barone (better known as ConcernedApe), Stardew Valley became a monumental success in 2016 and is still widely played to this day thanks to constant updates, despite not being cross-platform. Inspired by the beloved Harvest Moon series, Stardew Valley has you take over your late grandfather's farm in Pelican Town. Along the way, you can start a family with one of the bachelors or bachelorettes, revitalize the community center, and turn your humble farm into a money-making machine.

Stardew Valley is a game where you can play for hundreds of hours and still not discover everything it has to offer, especially with all the best mods and cheats. Beginners may find it daunting and not know where to start, so we'll guide you along the way with the right tips and tricks on how to grow a successful farm and life in Pelican Town.
Farming crops

Read more
Is Monster Hunter Wilds cross-platform?
Two hunters ride mounts in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Of all the genres that we think need to be on the list of cross-platform games, hunting games like Monster Hunter Wilds have to be near the top. These are a rather unique style of game compared to the likes of Fallout 76, Genshin Impact, or Stardew Valley. Each of those has cooperative or competitive elements to them that are enhanced by cross-platform support, but nothing like what Monster Hunter Wilds has going on. The game will allow you to call in NPCs to help you on the hunt, but these games are best when you get a group of real friends together and embark on an epic quest to slay a giant beast, scavenge it for parts, and return to camp victorious. Monster Hunter Rise eventually got cross-platform support once it was ported off the Switch, but will Monster Hunter Wilds launch with this feature? Here's what you need to know about cross-platform support in one of our most anticipated upcoming games.
Is Monster Hunter Wilds cross-platform?

Monster Hunter Wilds will only have partial cross-platform support. The good news is that the part that it will have is crossplay, meaning that you and friends on either PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC can all hunt together with no issues. This feature can be disabled if you wish, but will be enabled by default to make sure desperate hunters can always find some aid when in need.

Read more
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies: tips and tricks for beginners
A bunch of characters standing around with guns getting attacked by flying giant bugs in Call of Duty's zombies mode

After the backlash surrounding the Zombies mode in Modern Warfare 3, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has returned to the round-based roots we all know and love. Well, the structure might be familiar, but this mode has more than its fair share of new tricks that will see you getting swarmed in seconds if you can't learn to adapt. If you're familiar with how Call of Duty handles its Zombies mode, you will know that there's a lot more you need to know besides just shooting zombies if you want to make it to the later rounds. If you want to survive as long as possible, we have the key tips and tricks to withstand the zombie horde in Black Ops 6.
The basics still apply

There are a few tips from past Zombies games that will serve you well here in Black Ops 6 that are worth a quick reminder. Starting off with the need to conserve ammo in the early game. Zombies are weakest in the first handful of rounds, but ammo is incredibly scarce. You can't count on getting more when you need it, so save as much as possible and try to melee as many zombies as possible. Only shoot if you get swarmed, need to save a teammate, or when a boss or elite shows up.

Read more