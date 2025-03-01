How to call support hunters in Monster Hunter Wilds

You can learn every tip and trick there is about Monster Hunter Wilds, but eventually you will encounter a monster that is just too much to take on alone. Normally, players are encouraged to play with friends against this high ranking foes, but they may not always be online. Or, some might not want other real players in their game. For that, we have Support Hunters. If you need a hand with a hunt but don't want to call in other humans, here's how to do it.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes

How to call in Support Hunters

Support Hunters are NPC characters from your team that can show up when sending out an SOS flare to help you complete your current quest. Because they're NPCs, they will follow your lead and do their best to aid you. They won't be as good as a skilled player, but they get the job done.

However, if you just join a normal lobby in Monster Hunter Wilds then it will default to trying to recruit other humans first, only resorting to Support Hunters if it can't find any. If you want to force the game to only give you Support Hunters, either start the game or change to the Online Single Player Lobby. You can switch lobby types at the Quest Counter if you need.

Another way to ensure you get Support Hunters without changing lobbies is to go to the Quest Counter and settings and choosing Multiplayer Status . Here, you can choose to only allow for Support Hunters to join you.

Unless you are set on not including other humans in your game for whatever reason, we do suggest not relying on Support Hunters. Once you get to the high rank hunts especially, you will need a coordinated team of real players to succeed.