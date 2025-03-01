 Skip to main content
How to call support hunters in Monster Hunter Wilds

By
Two characters hunt a monster in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

You can learn every tip and trick there is about Monster Hunter Wilds, but eventually you will encounter a monster that is just too much to take on alone. Normally, players are encouraged to play with friends against this high ranking foes, but they may not always be online. Or, some might not want other real players in their game. For that, we have Support Hunters. If you need a hand with a hunt but don't want to call in other humans, here's how to do it.

Playing in an online single player lobby in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

How to call in Support Hunters

Support Hunters are NPC characters from your team that can show up when sending out an SOS flare to help you complete your current quest. Because they're NPCs, they will follow your lead and do their best to aid you. They won't be as good as a skilled player, but they get the job done.

However, if you just join a normal lobby in Monster Hunter Wilds then it will default to trying to recruit other humans first, only resorting to Support Hunters if it can't find any. If you want to force the game to only give you Support Hunters, either start the game or change to the Online Single Player Lobby. You can switch lobby types at the Quest Counter if you need.

Another way to ensure you get Support Hunters without changing lobbies is to go to the Quest Counter and settings and choosing Multiplayer Status . Here, you can choose to only allow for Support Hunters to join you.

Unless you are set on not including other humans in your game for whatever reason, we do suggest not relying on Support Hunters. Once you get to the high rank hunts especially, you will need a coordinated team of real players to succeed.

Monster Hunter Wilds is Capcom’s most sucessful PC launch ever
A hunter about to eat meat in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds hasn't even been available for a full 24 hours, and it has already reached the number-six spot for the most-played games of all time on Steam. It has also firmly secured its position as Capcom's most successful PC launch by more than 500,000 players, and that number just keeps growing. Right now, as of roughly 9:40 AM ET, the game currently has more than 1.3 million concurrent players.

That's a lot of players at one time — more than Elden Ring or Baldur's Gate 3 ever achieved. It's also an astronomical increase from Monster Hunter World, which peaked at just over 330,000 players. Wilds is a runaway success, especially when you consider that neither PlayStation nor Xbox players are included in this count.

Read more
Monster Hunter Wilds: tips and tricks for the perfect hunt
A hunter dodges a monster in Monster Hunter Wilds.

After Monster Hunter World and Rise introduced millions of players to the thrill of hunting massive monsters, Monster Hunter Wilds is poised to be the most popular entry in the long-running franchise yet. Even though Wilds does a lot to smooth over the rough edges of the past, it is still meant to be a long and complex experience, especially for newcomers. This isn't a game where you can grab your weapon, a couple friends, and rush toward your next target without a plan and expect to come back alive. Seasoned hunters will know some of the basics, but there are plenty of new mechanics and tips to get familiar with in order to reach those high rank hunts. Let's set up camp and go over the essential tips and tricks for Monster Hunter Wilds before mounting our Seikrets and rushing off.
It's all in the preparation

In Monster Hunter Wilds, your hunt begins before you even take your first step out of your base. You can get by for a little while just rushing your next target, but soon enough you will need to spend a little time in your tent making preparations. The most important part is filling your hunter's belly with a good meal. Once you unlock the grill, you should be giving yourself the best buffs possible before each hunt. Basic buffs like more HP and stamina are always great, but you can also be more specific and give yourself stronger resistance to whatever damage type your target uses.

Read more
How to use the wishlist in Monster Hunter Wilds
Gemma working the forge in Monster HUnter WIlds.

The core loop of Monster Hunter Wilds is unchanged from previous entries; hunt monsters, gather materials, and either forge or upgrade gear. You will repeat this process dozens, maybe even hundreds, of times over the course of your journey taking on bigger and more deadly beasts with friends. In previous entries, you would need to either remember or otherwise take note of what materials you were missing for your next upgrade in order to get them, but no longer. There's a new wishlist feature that the game doesn't do a great job of teaching you the value of or how to use it. Here are all the tips and tricks everyone should learn about the wishlist in Monster Hunter Wilds.
How to use the wishlist

To use the wishlist, you first need to talk to Gemma at the forge. Choose to either browse the new armor or weapons and find the piece of equipment you want next but lack all the materials to make right away. From here, press the Sub Menu button to bring up a hidden list of options where you can add it to your wishlist.

Read more