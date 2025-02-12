 Skip to main content
A new Dynasty Warriors game just surprise launched during Sony’s State of Play

By

A brand new entry in the Warriors franchise got a shadow drop during the PlayStation State of Play. Warriors: Abyss is a roguelike twist on the classic Musou series you can purchase right now on PlayStation 4 and 5.

Just a month after Dynasty Warriors: Origins released, Koei Tecmo is already launching another Warriors game, although this time it is transforming the genre into an isometric roguelike. The trailer showed off multiple characters fighting through endless masses of enemies with wide sweeping skills, magic, and attacks you would expect from the main series, only looking more like a Diablo game. Players will choose a character to battle through enemies within hell itself featuring randomly generated stages and items. In addition to the standard soldier units, demonic monsters and massive bosses will challenge you as you dive deeper into the layers of the underworld. Over 100 characters will be playable, but you will also recruit other heroes to join your team to summon into battle with up to 7 being active at once.

Additional characters will be released after launch, the first of which will be from the Jin kingdom of Dynasty Warriors. Koei Tecmo teases that future batches of characters will include characters from outside the Warriors series.

The trailer promises “16,000,000” battle styles, which likely indicates the number of combinations possible between characters, party compositions, items, and other randomized elements within runs.

Warriors: Abyss is available in the Hack ‘n’ Dash Edition which includes 57 costumes and 3,000 Karma Embers or the Hack ‘n’ Dash Ultimate Edition that adds in 75 Dynasty Warriors classic costumes, 68 Samurai Warriors classic costumes, and 5,000 Karma Embers. Anyone who purchases the game before March 14 will also be eligible to get the Dynasty Warriors Costume Set for free by claiming it from the main menu.

Warriors: Abyss is available now on PS4 and PS5.

