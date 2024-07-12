 Skip to main content
How to redeem codes on PS5

By
playstation spartacus game pass announcement 5 ui
Sony

As we tumble closer and closer to that all-digital future, we're seeing fewer games on discs and far more given away as codes. While there are drawbacks to only having a digital library, being able to easily input a code into your console and download a game is no doubt convenient. Well, it would be if it weren't so difficult to actually find the right menu to type in that code. There are a lot of quirks to the PS5's interface, but the code redemption screen is particularly tricky to find. If you've got a fresh game code you desperately want to redeem, we'll help you out.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • A PlayStation redemption code

How to redeem codes on your PlayStation 5

Whether you got a code as a gift or need to add some funds to your wallet via a PSN card, that code is useless if you can't find the right place to type it in.

Step 1: Boot up your PlayStation 5 and go to the PlayStation store.

The PlayStation 5 store page.
Sony

Step 2: Once in this menu, select the three-dot icon on the top right labeled More.

Step 3: This will create a drop-down menu where you can select Redeem Code.

Redeeming a code on PlayStation 5.
Sony

Step 4: From here, simply type in you 12-character code and hit Redeem to receive whatever content that code grants you.

