The best ways to farm Gil in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Some say it’s the Lifestream that makes the world go round in Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, but we all know the real answer is Gil. Cloud may be on a quest to save the world from Sephiroth, but he’s still a merc who wants to get paid for his efforts. Plus, there are a ton of expensive items to gather up on your journey, such as Materia, Accessories, Armor, and Queen’s Blood cards. You’ll need some very deep pockets if you want to buy everything that catches your eye, but Gil isn’t the easiest thing to come by. We’ve done all the odd jobs and activities around Gaia to give you the best ways to grind for Gil in Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth.

Best ways to farm Gil

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth introduces a ton of new activities, minigames, and quests that didn’t exist in Remake. That means there are a lot more ways to earn Gil than ever before, but also a lot that are a waste of time compared to others.

Get your steps in

A description of the pedometer pin in Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth.
Square Enix

Even when you get yourself a Chocobo to ride around on, there’s no getting around how much running you will be doing. Whether it’s in one of the dungeons or towns where you can’t take your mount, part of a quest that keeps you on foot, or if you just like exploring the old-fashioned way, Cloud will be getting more than his fair share of steps in. So why not get paid for your efforts? The Pedometer Pin is an accessory that automatically pays you 1 Gil for every 100 steps taken. Now, that doesn’t sound like a lot, but that number will build up fast when running around. Plus, it’s free money you’d otherwise be leaving on the table. The best part is you don’t need to sacrifice a valuable accessory slot on Cloud, or even anyone in your active party, to get the benefits. So long as the person who has it equipped is available to be in your party, not necessarily currently in it, you reap the rewards.

Sword for hire

Sidequests pay well in Rebirth for the most part. There aren’t a ton of them compared to most open world games, so they all tend to be worth your while in one way or another. Visit every new town’s notice board and snag all the requests whenever possible. You won’t know exactly what reward you’re going to get until it’s said and done, but you should expect at least a couple thousand Gil for your efforts in most cases.

Get crafty

A shop menu to sell items in Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth.
Square Enix

Item transmutation is this game’s version of item crafting. All those random materials you will scoop up wandering around, and get as drops from monsters, can be used to make some decent items, armor, and accessories. But, some of these are also quite valuable if you sell them off at a shop or vending machine. One of the best value items you can craft and sell is the Mist Mega-Potion for a cool 1,050 Gil per bottle. You won’t be able to transmute these for a while, but you should have a nice stack of materials to make a decent amount by selling them off. Plus, after you make the first one, they become cheaper to make so you can just go out and ride around farming some materials to make infinite cash.

