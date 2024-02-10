 Skip to main content
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth preload guide: release time, file size, and preorder

Jesse Lennox
By

It’s time to start sharpening your buster swords and slotting your Materia because Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is right around the corner. This second chapter in the remake trilogy is one of the most anticipated games of 2024, so fans are no doubt eager to rejoin Cloud and Avalanche as they step out of Midgar to continue the hunt for Sephiroth.

For an adventure this big, you need to be ready the moment the game becomes available so you don’t waste any time making space on your PS5 or get stuck waiting for a massive download when you could be playing. While Chadly is away, we will give you all the necessary data on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s preload information.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release time

Cloud and Sephiroth looking over a mountain.
Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will launch at midnight on Leap Day, February 29, 2024. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth file size

We already knew Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth would be so big it would need two disks to fit it all, but now we know how much space that will be on your PS5. According to a datamine, the full game will be 145.250 GB. You may need to clear out some games to make room.

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth preload options

You can preload any digital version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth starting on February 27 at midnight, giving you 48 hours to download the game so you can jump right in at launch.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth preorder details

There is no shortage of choice when it comes to preorders. The Square Enix official site will let you pick between all four digital versions, as well as the three physical editions. Preordering any digital version will allow you to preload the game on February 27. Here’s a breakdown of each edition.

Digital Deluxe Twin Pack — $90

  • Digital version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake Intergrade
  • Digital Artbook
  • Digital Mini Soundtrack
  • Reclaimant Choker accessory
  • Orchid Bracelet armor
  • Magic Pot summoning Materia

Digital Twin Pack — $70

  • Digital version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake Intergrade

Digital Deluxe Edition — $90

  • Digital version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Digital Artbook
  • Digital Mini Soundtrack
  • REclaimant Choker accessory
  • Orchid Bracelet armor
  • Magic Pot summoning Materia

Digital Standard Edition — $70

  • Digital version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Collector’s Edition — $350

  • Physical version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth static arts – Sephiroth
  • Exclusive Steelbook
  • Hardback Artbook
  • Mini Soundtrack CD
  • Reclaimant Choker accessory
  • Orchid Bracelet armor
  • Magic Pot summoning Materia
  • Moogle Trio summoning Materia

Physical Deluxe Edition — $100

  • Physical version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Exclusive Steelbook
  • Hardback Artbook
  • Mini Soundtrack CD

Physical Standard Edition — $70

  • Physical version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

