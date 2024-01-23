 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

The best ways to earn XP in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Jesse Lennox
By

There’s no real explanation for it in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but in the time between it and the preceding title, Ichiban has lost almost all of his skills, levels, and jobs. Even his personality stats are back to zero! That’s to be expected coming into a new game and just means we get to earn all those levels all over again in the tropical paradise of Hawaii.

The core systems of this sequel are mostly the same as in the last game, but there are some new methods and tricks to add to the returning ones to most efficiently bring Ichiban and crew back up to fighting shape. There are more than a few difficulty spikes ahead of you if you simply try to follow the main plot, so here are the best ways you can farm up XP fast in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth to get back on track.

Recommended Videos

Best ways to grind XP

Random encounters are fine for getting bits of XP here and there that add up over the course of the game, but no one wants to sit there fighting trash mobs for hours just to get half a level once you’re nearly maxed out. Here are a few ways you can maximize your time and level up your characters and their jobs in no time.

Related

Chow down

Ichiban, Chitose, and Tomizawa eat snow cones in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
Sega

As is typical for the series, you can eat all kinds of foods from dozens of restaurants. If you manage to order the right combination of items from certain places, you can trigger some temporary bonuses, one of which is an increase in your XP gain. There’s no reason to not order every item off the menu as you pass every restaurant to uncover all the buffs they have. Once you’ve discovered them, you can see them from your map for easy access later so you know where to go to keep that XP buff going whenever you plan on grinding some fights or expect a boss fight.

Accessories

As soon as you can, slap on an accessory like the Ankle Weights and Yakuza Training Gear. These will increase how much XP you earn from every battle, so the sooner you put something on, the less grinding you’ll have to do later. Just know that they all come with some downside, such as lower MP or HP, to balance things out. If you can nerf yourself a bit now, it will pay off later.

Navigate the labyrinth

Ichiban, Nanba, and Adachi strutting.
Sega

Once you reach Chapter, 5 you will be introduced to the randomly generated dungeon called the labyrinth. Each floor gets progressively harder, meaning you will earn more XP for each fight, and sets of floors typically end with challenging boss encounters. Once you’ve overleveled all the normal zones, this is the only place you can rely on for good amounts of XP. You may have to rush through the early stages if you don’t progress with it as you play, but it’s quick enough to navigate. Combine this with prior tips and you have a recipe for the fastest way to level up … well, except for one other method.

Save your level-up items

A level booster item in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
Seaga

There are a few rare and valuable items you can buy or find in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth that instantly shoot you up a level. There are a limited number of these, and they are usually very hard to get or expensive to purchase, such as the one from the Crazy Delivery shop. If you manage to get your hands on one early, DO NOT USE IT! Since each level costs more and more XP to hit, the later you wait to use these, the more value you’re getting out of them — and the more time you are saving, If you can hold out until you’re in the mid to late 40s, they will save you quite a bit of grinding.

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Where to find every substory in Like a Dragon: Ishin!
Like a Dragon: Ishin Ryoma Sakamoto

The Like a Dragon series is mainly known for two things: deep, complex, and character-driven plots that feel like a full season of a high-budget drama, and outlandish substories. Like a Dragon: Ishin!, despite being set in the 1800s, doesn't shy away from including just as many of these wacky side activities as any other entry in the series. These bite-sized tales are often humorous, though occasionally heartfelt and genuine, serving as diversions from the main plot that are the perfect way to add some variety to your quest. If you love these little sidequests as much as we do, here are the locations for every substory in Like a Dragon: Ishin!
What are substories?

Substories are what sidequests are called in Like a Dragon: Ishin! Many will trigger just by approaching the right NPC at the right time and will see Ryoma get wrapped up in someone's bizarre problems that only he can solve. These usually take no more than a couple minutes, but are always worth doing.

Read more
Like a Dragon: Ishin! skills guide: skill tree explained and best skills
A samurai jumps on the air in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Depending on which title you started with, Like a Dragon: Ishin! will either feel like a return to the original Like a Dragon (formerly known as Yakuza) gameplay style, or completely new. This remake was never released in the West, but has finally been given a worldwide release. While very different in setting from every other game in the series, Like a Dragon: Ishin! keeps the brawler-style of combat, along with different fighting styles to swap between and upgrade. This skill tree and upgrade system is a bit more complex than some other action RPGs out there. Before you get swept up in protagonist Ryoma's tale of class, politics, and blood, make sure you understand the basics of combat in Like a Dragon: Ishin!
How skill trees work

Ryoma, just like Kiryu in every Like a Dragon game (except for 7), will have four distinct combat styles. Set in the 1800s as opposed to more modern times like the other games, Like a Dragon: Ishin! features very different options from normal. These include stances like Brawler (hand-to-hand focused) Swordsman utilizes a katana), Gunman (gives you a pistol), and Wild Dancer (where Ryoma will wield his sword in one hand and handgun in the other). Each style has strengths and weaknesses, as well as its own individual skill tree that you can invest in.

Read more
Like a Dragon 8: release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, and more
Yakuza 8 Ichiban and Kiryu

No one expected Ichiban's adventures to be over after just one outing, and we were right to assume so. This scruffy-haired goofball with a heart of gold (and fists of steel) is back for another adventure in the streets of Kamurocho and beyond. However, it appears that yet another, somewhat unexpected face from the series' past will be joining him in some capacity. After the series took on the subtitle of Like a Dragon, which was always what the game was known as in Japan, that moniker has now fully replaced the old Yakuza branding.

Like a Dragon 8 will be the direct sequel to Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon, which introduced us to the new protagonist of the series, Ichiban Kasuga, as well as the shift from a 3D action brawler to a turn-based JRPG. This major shift paid off since that game was the bestseller in the series to date, so a sequel was all but inevitable. However, you never can quite be sure where this series will go next, narrative or mechanically, so we braved the back alleys of Kamurocho to gather all the intel we could on Like a Dragon 8.

Read more