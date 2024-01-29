 Skip to main content
All safe locations in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Jesse Lennox
By

It’s hard to walk a single block in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth without some sparkly object or briefcase on the side of the road catching your eye. Usually, these are just simple recovery items or crafting materials, but the real thing to keep your eye out for is the safes. These are bigger, usually more hidden containers that hold much better loot, such as gear or stat buffs. Unlike the random loot littering the ground, there are a set number of safes in each zone (excluding the generated dungeons). Split between Silver and Gold safes, we’ve found a total of 45 you can crack open to get at the goodies inside. Tracking them down alone would be a full-time job, so let us help you by showing you every safe location in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

All safe locations

There are 45 safes in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, so we will be breaking them up based on the three locations in the game in which they appear. Each Silver safe only takes one key to open, while Gold ones require three. Safe keys can be earned from major fights and enemies in the world with the crown icon, or purchased from special shops like a pawn shop. Make sure you always have at least three on you so you’re ready if you happen upon one by chance.

We will also not be including safes in story-related dungeons since they are quite hard to miss and could be considered spoilers.

Honolulu City

A map of safe locations in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. A map of safe locations in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

The biggest zone in the game understandably has the most safes. We’ll list their locations going from the top right of the map and moving down and left as the zones get more dangerous.

1 – 4: Fuji Street

5: Shrine

6: Sakura Street

7- 8: Tsubaki Street.

9: Fuji Street

10: Seaside Ave

11 – 12: Crystal Aloha Resort

13 – 14: Anocanda Blvd

15: Riverside Walk

16: Sunset Park

17 – 18: Anaconda Shopping Center

19: Kolonahe Street

20 – 21: Night Street

22 – 23: Anaconda Harbor Park

24 – 25: Art Walls

26 – 27: Docks

28: Downtown Street

Iijincho

A map of safe locations in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. A map of safe locations in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

For Yokohama, we will go from bottom right up to top right.

29 – 30: Romance Street

31: Ohama Street.

32: S Sakura River Street

33: E Tsurukame Alley

34: Sunrise Street

35: Hyakkei Street

36 – 37: Bar District

38: Yokohama Blvd

39 – 40: West Carriage Highway

41: Bayside Street

42 -43: Hamatika Park ave

Kamurocho

A map of safe locations in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
Sega

We only found two in the old town of Kamurocho.

44: Nakamichi Alley

45: E Taihei blvd

