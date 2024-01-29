All safe locations in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

It’s hard to walk a single block in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth without some sparkly object or briefcase on the side of the road catching your eye. Usually, these are just simple recovery items or crafting materials, but the real thing to keep your eye out for is the safes. These are bigger, usually more hidden containers that hold much better loot, such as gear or stat buffs. Unlike the random loot littering the ground, there are a set number of safes in each zone (excluding the generated dungeons). Split between Silver and Gold safes, we’ve found a total of 45 you can crack open to get at the goodies inside. Tracking them down alone would be a full-time job, so let us help you by showing you every safe location in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
All safe locations
There are 45 safes in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, so we will be breaking them up based on the three locations in the game in which they appear. Each Silver safe only takes one key to open, while Gold ones require three. Safe keys can be earned from major fights and enemies in the world with the crown icon, or purchased from special shops like a pawn shop. Make sure you always have at least three on you so you’re ready if you happen upon one by chance.
We will also not be including safes in story-related dungeons since they are quite hard to miss and could be considered spoilers.
Honolulu City
The biggest zone in the game understandably has the most safes. We’ll list their locations going from the top right of the map and moving down and left as the zones get more dangerous.
1 – 4: Fuji Street
5: Shrine
6: Sakura Street
7- 8: Tsubaki Street.
9: Fuji Street
10: Seaside Ave
11 – 12: Crystal Aloha Resort
13 – 14: Anocanda Blvd
15: Riverside Walk
16: Sunset Park
17 – 18: Anaconda Shopping Center
19: Kolonahe Street
20 – 21: Night Street
22 – 23: Anaconda Harbor Park
24 – 25: Art Walls
26 – 27: Docks
28: Downtown Street
Iijincho
For Yokohama, we will go from bottom right up to top right.
29 – 30: Romance Street
31: Ohama Street.
32: S Sakura River Street
33: E Tsurukame Alley
34: Sunrise Street
35: Hyakkei Street
36 – 37: Bar District
38: Yokohama Blvd
39 – 40: West Carriage Highway
41: Bayside Street
42 -43: Hamatika Park ave
Kamurocho
We only found two in the old town of Kamurocho.
44: Nakamichi Alley
45: E Taihei blvd
Editors' Recommendations
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth gift guide: best gifts for every character
- The best ways to earn XP in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- All Master System game locations in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will kick off a crowded 2024 for RPG lovers
- Like a Dragon Gaiden will come with an Infinite Wealth demo