 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to get Shark Fin in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Jesse Lennox
By

Upgrading your weapons in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth makes sense for the most part. You dump in a bunch of raw materials like metals and elemental fragments and buff up the stats. You would expect the higher levels to cost rarer materials, which is also true, but the types of materials you will eventually need are often rather confusing. Shark Fin, for example, will probably have you scratching your head about where you can even find such a thing, let alone how one would be used to make your weapon hit harder. Regardless, it’s what you need and there are ways to get it, none of which involve risking your life in the ocean. Here’s how you can get a few Shark Fin quickly and easily.

Where to get Shark Fin

Buying a shark fin item Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
Sega

Unless you want to pray to the RNG gods by running the Labyrinth and hoping this material will drop, there are two places you can reliably go to buy Shark Fin. The first is the recycling center on Aloha Beach. This woman will exchange any trash you collect from the beach for points you can spend on various items in her stock. One such item is, of course, the Shark Fin. This is one of the most expensive items she has, however, so it will take a lot of trash collecting to earn enough points. You must also consider that she only has three, so you can’t spend all day gathering bottles and cans to stock up.

Recommended Videos

The other option has unlimited Shark Fins to buy but is more dangerous. Robo Michio outside the Labyrinth also sells this crafting item in exchange for the Robo Disks you collect while running through the dungeons. Again, this is an expensive buy and will cost 15,000 disks for each one. However, since you do have a chance of finding one in the Labyrinth itself, it isn’t a bad way to hedge your bets if you’ve exhausted the first method.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to get planks in Lego Fortnite
lego fortnite hands on impressions village

 

Collecting resources and building isn't a foreign concept to Fortnite players. A major part of the game, unless you're in zero build, is smacking trees, walls, rocks, and basically everything with your pickaxe to get materials to build basic walls and structures to give you an edge in battle. Lego Fortnite has its own crafting and building system, but doesn't work in quite the same way. Planks in particular are the most essential building material in the game, but you can't get them by simply whacking a tree. Here's a quick rundown on how to collect planks to build your dream world in Lego Fortnite.
How to get planks in Lego Fortnite

Read more
How to get two primary weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Soldiers battle in an abandoned airport.

Building your loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is the same as crafting your build in an RPG. Which weapons and perks you take can completely change how you play and what role you should take in any given match. Typically, you are restricted to equipping a primary and secondary weapon, but previous titles included a perk that allowed you to double up on primary weapons to essentially play double duty. That perk, Overkill, isn't in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, so you will need to look for a different solution to get two primary weapons this time around.
How to equip two primary weapons

Instead of the Overkill perk giving you space to carry two primary weapons, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 introduces the Gunner Vest. This is a piece of gear rather than a perk, and can be unlocked when you hit level 20, or you can use the Overkill vest when you hit level 50. The Gunner vest lets you start with more ammo, reload faster, and, most importantly, equip two primary weapons.

Read more
All Gold Ball locations in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
Kiryu listens to a message in his earpiece in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

Every time Kiryu thinks he's out, the Yakuza life pulls him back in. This once again rings true in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, where we follow Kiryu after his last adventure, but before Ichiban takes up the mantle in Like a Dragon and the upcoming Infinite Wealth. Unlike the majority of the games in the series, you won't be running around the iconic Kamurocho, but mostly Sotenbori, Isezaki Ijincho, and the Castle. What remains the same is the numerous side stories and optional tasks that, for whatever reason, always seem to present themselves to the stoic and brooding Kiryu. One of those this time around is the "Gotta Catch Some Balls!" request given via the new Akame Network where you need to locate seven golden balls hidden around the maps. These are well-hidden little treasures in very dense locations, so here's the location of all seven in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.
All gold ball locations

The first six of seven balls can be obtained as soon as you have access to the location they're in. The seventh and final one is tied to a Stroll n' Patrol request that only appears later in the game as a reward.
Sotenbori gold ball locations
No. 1: At the southwest end of W. Shofukucho Street, enter the Kiss Shot Billiards & Bar. This ball is one of the prizes you can get by exchanging 777 points, so play a few rounds to save up.

Read more