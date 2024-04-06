How to get pets in Sea of Thieves

A pirate is only as strong as their crew, but you can't always count on your usual mates to be around in Sea of Thieves. Pirates aren't so different from us in that they love having an animal companion around to keep them company on long voyages. Pets can come in the form of your typical pirate animals like monkeys and parrots, but you can also get yourself a cuddly cat, dog, or fox as well. You can't go out and find one in the wild to tame like some other games. Pets in Sea of Thieves can only be obtained in one way, and we have the treasure map to lead you right to the answer.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Ancient Coins

How to get a pet

Pets were added around a year after the game launched, and have expanded to include more pets and outfits you can dress them up in.

Step 1: Open the Pirate Emporium shop either by visiting it in the game or through the main menu.

Step 2: Select the Pets tab on the top row.

Step 3: Choose which type of pet you want to purchase: Parrots, Dogs, Monkey,s Cats, or Collector's Pets. The latter option is just special skins for the existing pets.

Step 4: If you have enough Ancient Coins, you can simply purchase a pet. If not, your only two options are to grind them by killing Ancient Skeletons and hoping you get some as a drop, reaching specific Renown levels and getting them as a reward during some seasons, or buying them with real money from the shop. Here's how much the bundles cost:

50 coins — $2

550 coins — $6

1,000 coins — $10

2,550 coins — $23

4,250 coins — $35

