How to get the glider in Rise of the Ronin

The expanded open world of Rise of the Ronin is so big that not even a trusty horse and fast travel systemare quite enough to make traversal as fun and fast as needed. While it might seem a little fantastical, you won’t complain about the inclusion of a glider once you get your hands on it and feel how freeing it is to soar above the rooftops and countryside. This has been a heavily marketed mechanic, and yet you can miss your first chance to get it if you don’t explore a little before moving on with the main quest. If you want your ronin to truly rise, make sure you check out how to get the glider here.

Where to get the glider

The glider can be found only after you complete the first “big” mission in Rise of the Ronin called “Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises.” The end of this quest will have you slay the boss and engage in a short dialogue with them. No matter what you pick, you will get both the papers you need to cross into Yokohama and a key to a storage room. You’re not shown where that room is or even need to go there to continue, but missing it will mean losing out on glider access.

Before you leave this area, head to the location on the map above, which is directly down the stairs from where you fought the boss and to the left. Crack open the door and loot the large chest by the broken wall. You will find your glider and immediately be able to leap into the air and soar!

