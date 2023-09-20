 Skip to main content
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will kick off a crowded 2024 for RPG lovers

Tomas Franzese
By

Sega released two lengthy new trailers for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth as part of its latest RGG Summit. We not only got more plot and story details about the upcoming Like a Dragon title but a release date as well: January 26, 2024.

Ichiban fights a guy with a machete in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
Sega

Previously, the game only had a vague “early 2024” release date that developers use for games coming out anytime from January to May, so this release date is a bit sooner than expected for the game. It also means that Infinite Wealth launches on the same day as Tekken 8 and arrives ahead of some other highly anticipated RPGs next year, like Granblue Fantasy: Relink, Persona 3 Reload, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

A ten-minute story trailer for Infinite Wealth confirmed lots of new story details, which you might want to avoid if you don’t want spoilers. If you don’t mind, the trailer reveals that Ichiban is in Honolulu City to find his mother after losing his job and hitting a rough patch in his relationship with Saeko. Meanwhile, Kiryu has been diagnosed with cancer, and it’s revealed to the public that he’s just in hiding, not dead. From there, the trailer continues to tease yet another wild story centered around taking on organized crime that features characters from across the entire series.

LIKE A DRAGON: INFINITE WEALTH | STORY TRAILER

As for the gameplay trailer, it confirms that most of the game takes place in Hawaii, which has been recreated with a dynamic weather system. It also confirms that Infinite Wealth is a turn-based RPG like its predecessor, although Kiryu can “awaken his fighting spirit” to temporarily fight enemies in real time. The job system and Poundmates also return and players can obtain them by doing various jobs around Hawaii. There are also tons of weird minigames for things like being a bike courier, Sujimon battles, and online dating.

LIKE A DRAGON: INFINITE WEALTH | GAMEPLAY REVEAL TRAILER

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth launches for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on January 26, 2024. If you want to play some of the game a bit early, a demo for it will be included with this November’s Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.  

