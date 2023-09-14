Final Fantasy VII Rebirth finally launches next February

The sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake, titled Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, continues to show just as much promise as its predecessor. The game was shown off once more during today’s PlayStation State of Play in a new trailer that also confirmed the release date.
So, to tell you what you probably came here for: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launches on February 29, 2024. It’s a PS5 exclusive that you can buy a physical copy of. A Twin Pack that includes both Rebirth and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for PS5 is also available for preorder digitally. This was all revealed at the end of an entertaining new trailer for the game.
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth takes place directly after the events of the 2020 remake. This new trailer jumps around to different aspects of the game. We see characters who are finally returning with prominent roles, like Zack Fair and Cait Sith. Lots of recognizable locations were also shown in the gameplay trailer, like the Golden Saucer, along with a fair bit of new games. This gameplay included clips from combat, environmental traversal on Chocobos and in vehicles, and minigames that look just as comical as the previous entry’s. In a PlayStation Blog post, Square Enix confirmed that Rebirth will reinterpret the events of the original up to The Forgotten Capital.
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be releasing on the PS5 across two discs on February 29, 2024. That month is going to be a busy one for fans of RPGs from Japanese developers. as Persona 3 Reload and Granblue Fantasy Relink will also come out.
