The Tribeca Festival returns this June, and it will once again feature official games selections and even a game-focused panel. This year, the selections are all promising indie games, including a successor to 2021’s excellent Before Your Eyes. The show will also feature a talk on the making of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Tribeca Fest will feature seven titles this year. Some of those should look familiar, as games like Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure have appeared on high-profile livestreams. The list of games features titles from publishers like Devolver Digital and Raw Fury. Here’s the full list.

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure: Furniture & Mattress’ puzzle adventure game where players move around by sliding tiles on a grid.

Blue Prince: Dogubomb and Raw Fury’s puzzle game where players slowly piece together rooms of a mansion in order to find a hidden 46th room.

darkwebSTREAMER : We Have Always Lived In The Forest’s horror game where players perform occult rituals to grow their following.

Goodnight Universe: A new title from Nice Dream Games and Skybound Games, who made Before Your Eyes, that tracks players' faces as they control a psychic baby.

Neva: Monada Studio and Devolver Digital’s emotional 2D platformer follow-up to Gris.

Skate Story: Sam Eng and Devolver Digital’s psychedelic skateboarding game.

Thank Goodness You’re Here: Coal Supper and Panic’s “absurd comedy slapformer,” where players help the residents of a British town as a traveling salesman.

Tribeca Games and Immersive’s Vice President Casey Baltes says these games were all picked because they “demonstrate how incredible storytelling through video games can forge deep connections between its audience and the characters in its stories.” One of them will win the Tribeca Games Award, which has previously gone to Norco, Thirsty Suitors, and Goodbye Volcano High. They will all have free demos playable at Pier 57 in New York City between June 12 and June 16.

That’s not all, as Tribeca will also hold a special event called From Fire to Firaga: Remaking Final Fantasy VII on June 14. As its title suggests, this is a panel about the development of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. It will feature director Naoki Hamaguchi and producer Yoshinori Kitase as they “discuss what it was like remaking the beloved classic and bringing an iconic cast of characters to life in the modern age.”

Tribeca will not be holding a digital showcase highlighting these games like it has in previous years.

