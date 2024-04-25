 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Tribeca Games 2024 will feature 7 games and a Final Fantasy 7 panel

Tomas Franzese
By
Aerith stares at floating lanterns in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.
Square Enix

The Tribeca Festival returns this June, and it will once again feature official games selections and even a game-focused panel. This year, the selections are all promising indie games, including a successor to 2021’s excellent Before Your Eyes. The show will also feature a talk on the making of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Tribeca Fest will feature seven titles this year. Some of those should look familiar, as games like Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure have appeared on high-profile livestreams. The list of games features titles from publishers like Devolver Digital and Raw Fury. Here’s the full list.

  • Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure: Furniture & Mattress’ puzzle adventure game where players move around by sliding tiles on a grid.
  • Blue Prince: Dogubomb and Raw Fury’s puzzle game where players slowly piece together rooms of a mansion in order to find a hidden 46th room.
  • darkwebSTREAMER: We Have Always Lived In The Forest’s horror game where players perform occult rituals to grow their following.
  • Goodnight Universe: A new title from Nice Dream Games and Skybound Games, who made Before Your Eyes, that tracks players’ faces as they control a psychic baby.
  • Neva: Monada Studio and Devolver Digital’s emotional 2D platformer follow-up to Gris.
  • Skate Story: Sam Eng and Devolver Digital’s psychedelic skateboarding game.
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here: Coal Supper and Panic’s “absurd comedy slapformer,” where players help the residents of a British town as a traveling salesman.
Recommended Videos

Tribeca Games and Immersive’s Vice President Casey Baltes says these games were all picked because they “demonstrate how incredible storytelling through video games can forge deep connections between its audience and the characters in its stories.” One of them will win the Tribeca Games Award, which has previously gone to Norco, Thirsty Suitors, and Goodbye Volcano High. They will all have free demos playable at Pier 57 in New York City between June 12 and June 16.

That’s not all, as Tribeca will also hold a special event called From Fire to Firaga: Remaking Final Fantasy VII on June 14. As its title suggests, this is a panel about the development of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. It will feature director Naoki Hamaguchi and producer Yoshinori Kitase as they “discuss what it was like remaking the beloved classic and bringing an iconic cast of characters to life in the modern age.”

Tribeca will not be holding a digital showcase highlighting these games like it has in previous years.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
PlayStation 6: release date speculation, price, specs, and more
sony reveals customizable ps5 dualsense edge controller front and back

In a recent quote, Sony Senior Vice President Naomi Matsuoka said: "Looking ahead, PS5 will enter the latter stage of its life cycle." Many in the industry took that to mean that we may be hearing about the next PlayStation console sooner rather than later.

Considering Sony has yet to break its naming convention, it feels safe to assume whatever future home console we get will be called the PlayStation 6. But not only has the name not been officially confirmed, but neither has the idea of a next-generation PlayStation console or even a PS5 Pro. It's almost a guarantee, but technically nothing is set in stone. Rumors and potential leaks have already started stirring up excitement, so let's see what the future of PlayStation may look like according to the rumors.
Release date speculation

Read more
Best Xbox Game Pass deals: Upgrade to Game Pass Ultimate for cheap
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate logo.

Much like the PS Plus, Xbox also has an online subscription service that is required for you to play any sort of game online. So, whether you have an Xbox Series X or Series S, you're going to need to subscribe to it, although luckily, it's pretty cheap, and it does offer a ton of excellent perks when you grab it. There are three levels for you to pick from, including Game Pass Ultimate, which gives you access to a huge library of games on both the Xbox and the PC, so it's a great option if you also have a gaming PC you like to game on.
Xbox Game Pass Core -- $8, was $13 per month

Game Pass Core is the cheapest tier of Game Pass, but it still lets you access important features, including online multiplayer. Game Pass Core was launched with access to 36 games off the bat, and you can get exclusive discounts on certain downloadable games. If you're on Xbox and need access online, this is the way to go.
1-month subscription -- $8, was $13

Read more
Best video game deals: PlayStation 5, Xbox S and X, Nintendo Switch

If you've recently bought yourself a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X or  Nintendo Switch, then you might want to fill out your library with a bunch of great games. While there is a huge catalog to pick from, we've gone out and found our favorite game deals, with many of the games below showing up on our list of best PS5 games, best Xbox Series X games, or best Nintendo Switch games. So, whether you just got one of these consoles, or exhausted your already existing library, be sure to check out all the deals below.

Best PS5 game deals
Deathloop -- $26, was $60

Read more