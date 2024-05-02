 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to get to Monkey Island in Sea of Thieves

By

Over the course of its many years of updates and expansions, Sea of Thieves has had a few notable crossovers with other pirate franchises. The Pirates of the Caribbean crossover let you team up with the legendary Jack Sparrow, but the Monkey Island content felt like it came out of nowhere. For those unaware, Monkey Island is a series of pirate point-and-click games that were as funny as the puzzles were obscure. Thankfully, you don't have to intuit that you need to combine a cat whisker with a mason jar to bypass a skeleton guard to get to this new content, but it is more challenging than you might think.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Moderate

What You Need

  • Begin the "A Pirate's Life" Tall Tale

A pirate skull on a wall in Sea of Thieves.
Rare

How to reach the Monkey Island content

There are four major steps you need to take before you are granted access to Monkey Island and all the content it has to offer. Once you complete the "A Pirate's Life" Tall Tale, you can discover tons of little references and lore bits related to that classic series.

Step 1: Begin the "A Pirate's Life" Tall Tale from the menu or by visiting The Castaway at any of the game's outposts.

Step 2: Follow the objective to the eerie pirate town and find the Cursed Captain in the cage after lighting the lantern and going inside.

Related

Step 3: You need to find the secret recipe by going into the ship to the left and along the mast down into the water to find a pulley system you can use to reach the Captain's Quarters, which is locked.

Step 4: Find the other pulley here that lifts up some cargo you can use to platform to the next ship.

Step 5: Take a right to find yet another pulley to move a set of planks close enough to jump across both to get across the gap.

Two elevated platforms in Sea of Thieves.
Rare

Step 6: Go into the nearby cave and find Captain Bones' Special Recipe, but leave it on that ship.

Step 7: Go back to the mast and climb up above the Cursed Captain and cut the rope to drop the cage.

Step 8: Now take the recipe and leave it by the cage so you can pick up the Cursed Captain's skull.

A skeleton pirate head in a cage in Sea of Thieves.
Rare

Step 9: Look for the ship with red sails and find the trail of gold on the ground leading to a graveyard.

Step 10: Dig up the fresh grave to find Poor Dougie and he will ask you to bring the treasure his key opens.

Step 11: Backtrack to the cage and head left across a wooden platform to the rear of another ship.

Step 12: There will be a skeleton inside on a bed with curtains you can move before going out a door to the right up some stairs.

Step 13: Light all three lanterns on the walkway then go back down and move the skeleton's arm.

Step 14: This will point a magnifying glass at a treasure map.

Step 15: Go back outside to where the road forks to the tavern and another broken ship. Dig right where the road forks.

Step 16: Take the treasure you find back to Poor Dougie and he will let you open it and collect Poor Dougie's Medallion.

Step 17: Place the medallion back by the captain and pick up the recipe you left there to bring to the fork in the road.

Step 18: Go left into the broken ship to find two pirates playing chess.

Step 19: Light the candle and let the two play, refilling one of the skeleton's drinks with the recipe when they realize it's empty.

Two skeletons playing chess in Sea of Thieves.
Rare

Step 20: After a heated conclusion to the match, put the medallion on the table and the Captain's skull on the now headless skeleton to finish the game.

Step 21: Take the Ship's Key all the way back to the Captain's Quarter we mentioned near the start.

Step 22: Use the pulley to adjust the sails and then go retrieve the skull one more time to bring it to the lighthouse.

Step 23: Put the skull on another headless skeleton at the top while you light the lighthouse at the top and the three lanterns on the cliffs. Ignore the Ferry of the Damned that arrives for now.

Step 24: Focus the lighthouse's light to the right as far as it will go and look for a hidden brazier that will trigger a series of green fires.

Step 25: Go back to the pirate town and there will be a new sign reading "Sailor's Grave" beside a new bridge.

Step 26: Cross it and you will hear the Monkey Island music kick in and can start exploring the secrets of the island!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to hack in Fallout 4
A computer terminal in Fallout 4.

No matter what perks or skills your character has in Fallout 4, hacking will always come down to your ability as a player. There's no way to cheat the system here, and if you don't grasp what the game is asking you to do, you're mostly out of luck. Terminals will hide great loot behind their cryptic puzzles, as well as allow you to take over certain controls to turn your enemy's security against them. Some have very interesting logs about certain characters or events for all you lore junkies out there. Hacking has tons of uses, so let's brush up on your computer skills and give you a refresher on how to hack in Fallout 4.
How to hack in Fallout 4
When you first interact with a terminal to hack in Fallout 4, it will be a little overwhelming. As long as you have a high enough hacking skill to attempt a hack, you can go right into the minigame.

The basic idea of hacking is to find words hidden in that jumble of letters and symbols. Your goal is to find the correct word to crack the terminal before you run out of attempts. Once you find any word and select it, the terminal will tell you how close that word is to the correct one based on how many letters it has in the same space as the answer in the form of a likeness rating. The higher the rating, the more letters it has in common. It is somewhat similar to Wordle, only you don't type in the words yourself.

Read more
Sea of Thieves beginner’s guide: 16 tips for new pirates
sea of thieves how to play solo sanctuaryoutpost 2

Cooperative piracy simulator Sea of Thieves is a game that drops players right off the plank and into the deep end of the ocean as soon as they start it up. You're left to figure out how to do almost everything alone or with a crew of friends. All of it is picked up through experience as you play, which is part of what makes Sea of Thieves interesting. There are tons of little nuances and best practices, however, that you need to become an effective pirate.

If you want to win sea battles, escape plunderers, gather treasure, and generally be the best pirate on the Sea of Thieves, there is a lot to learn. Luckily, these tips will make you an effective sailor, a deft brawler, and a smart privateer when you join up with a crew. Going it alone has its perks as well, so check out our tips for your lone pirate voyages.
Start with the tutorial mission

Read more
How to start the Nuka-World DLC in Fallout 4
People standing outside Nuka World.

The first major DLC expansion for Fallout 4 lets players go to the abandoned amusement park called Nuka-World. While there's plenty of fun and excitement to be had here, don't expect it to come from the roller coasters or carnival games since this park is the battleground between rival raider gangs. This new zone adds a ton of new quests and side activities to the base experience, but it isn't as simple to get to as a real theme park. Don't worry if your Pip-Boy isn't helping you get to Nuka-World -- we'll show you how to start this DLC.

Read more