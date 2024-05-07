 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

All Incantations and how to unlock them in Hades 2

By
Incantations available in Hades 2.
Supergiant Games

You can’t have a game where you play as a witch without a massive cauldron. Hades 2 places one front and center in the Crossroads, but it isn’t just there for decorative purposes. Melinoë can use this big boiling pot of green liquid to bring new features into the game, whether it be between runs or during them, in exchange for various materials like Silver. You will only start out with a few Incantations, but doing more runs and getting further toward your goal of killing Chronos will gradually unlock more to create. There are far more than you might expect for an early access game. Here are all the Incantations and their recipes.

Every Incantation, effect, and recipe

The order in which you unlock Incantations in the menu can vary based on what you do and how you progress in Hades 2, so this list is in no particular order. Also, it is possible there are more we haven’t been able to unlock yet, so we will update this list if we discover any more or if additional ones are added during early access.

Recommended Videos
Incantation name
 Recipe Effect
Fated Intervention 1 Silver, 2 Ash, 2 Moly Unlocks the Fated List that gives you rewards as you complete tasks.
Summoning of the Mercantile Fortune 10 Bones Brings a new shopkeeper called the Wretched Broker to the Crossroads who exchanges items for Bones.
Night’s Craftwork 1 Moly Lets you make tools at the Silver Pools to collect resources during runs.
Reagent Sensing 1 Moly Gives you a notification after clearing a room if there is a resource you can collect.
Kinship Fortune 60 Bones Expands the Wretched Broker’s shop selection.
Gathering of Ancient Bones 2 Limestone One of your weapons per night gets a blessing of 2 extra Boons per room.
Doomed Beckoning 3 Fate Fabric, 1 Nightshade Summons Moros to the Crossroads.
Divination of the Elements 5 Psyche Lets you see what element each Boon you have is and use infusions.
Flourishing Soil 1 Moly Creates two planting spots in the Crossroads and gives you a Nightshade Seed.
Forget-Me-Not 1 Moly Lets you tag items you want to create to remind you what you need to collect and save.
Floral Fortune 1 Ash, 1 Nightshade Lets you sell plants to the Wretched Broker for Bones.
Rich Soil 3 Lotus Creates two more planting spots to the Crossroads.
Permeation of Witching-Wards 1 Cinder, 1 Shadow, 3 Moly Unlocks an alternate path to the surface.
Rite of Vapor-Cleansing 2 Moly, 2 Lotus, 2 Nightshade Creates a hot springs in the Crossroads you can rest in with characters, as well as the ability to buy bath salts from the Wretched Broker.
Rite of Social Solidarity 2 Nectar, 2 Garlic Creates a bar in the Crossroads that you can interact with characters in.
Faith of Familiar Spirits 2 Nectar, 1 Lotus Gives you an item to create familiars.
Consecration of Ashes 6 Ash, 1 Cinder, 6 Fate Fabric Allows you to enhance your Arcana Cards at the altar.
Unraveling a Fateful Bond 2 Lotus, 2 Moss, 2 Nightshade, 2 Thalamus Removes the health drain when you get to the surface levels.
Verdant Soil 1 Wheat, 1 Garlic Creates the last two planting plots.
Abyssal Insight 2 Fate Fabric, 2 Pearl, 2 Moly, 2 Nightshade Unlocks Trials you can attempt for Star Dust.
Rite of River-Fording 4 Driftwood, 2 Cattail Adds a Fishing Pier to the Crossroads.
Aspects of Night and Darkness 5 Bronze, 1 Nightshade Unlocks Weapon Aspects and Weapon Upgrades.
Attending a Faithful Beast 1 Tears, 1 Wool, 4 Wheat Allows your Animal Familiars to work for you when left at the Crossroads.
Greater Favor of Gaia 2 Marble, 4 Bronze, 4 Iron Allows you to upgrade your Gathering Tools at the Silver Lake.
Empath’s Intuition 1 Fate Fabric, 3 Myrtle The Book of Shadows will show your relationship progress with each character.
Observance of Gaia’s Secrets 7 Moly, 7 Lotus, 7 Moss Adds a 20% chance to gain one extra resource whenever you collect one.
Rise of Stygian Wells 1 Moly, 1 Nightshade The Wells of Charon can now appear during a run so you can upgrade minor boons.
Woodsy Lifespring 3 Silver, 1 Moly Unlocks rest areas in Erebus to restore some HP.
Briny Lifespring 3 Limestone, 3 Lotus Unlocks rest areas in Oceanus to restore some HP.
Cleansing of Fountain-Waters 1 Moly, 1 Lotus All healing fountains heal 10% more.
Kindred Keepsakes 4 Limestone, 2 Moly, 1 Lotus Gives you the option to change Keepsakes after bosses.
Surge of Stygian Wells 3 Moly, 3 Cattail The Wells of Charon will now be able to appear after bosses.
Purification of Fountain-Waters 1 Nightshade, 1 Cattail All healing fountains heal 10% more.
Propensity Toward Gold 1 Lime, 1 Fate Fabric Golden urns appear on runs and drop gold when broken.
Reviving a Mournful Husk 1 Myrtle Creates Golden Boughs in the Mourning Fields that point you toward the current exit.
Necromantic Influence 5 Psyche, 5 Nightshade If you sprint through Lone Shades,you will create familiars to attack enemies.
Unearthed Troves 5 Limestone, 1 Nightshade Unlocks Infernal Troves that challenge you to defeat enemies under a time limit for gold.
Summoning a Colony of Bats 3 Moss, 3 Rubbish Unlocks the cages of All-Seeing Bats and a map to the city.
Circles of Protection 1 Moly, 1 Lotus, 1 Mandrake Unlocks Warding Circles throughout Erebus.
Rush of Fresh Air 3 Fate Fabric, 1 Wool, 2 Driftwood Unlocks Shrines of Hermes on the surface route.
Golden Lifespring 3 Marble, 3 Shaderoot Unlocks rest areas in Tartarus.
Sandy Lifespring 3 Iron, 3 Driftwoof Unlocks rest areas in the Rift of Thessaly.

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Where to find the Unmaking Arrow in Dragon’s Dogma 2
An archer fires a shot at a dragon in Dragon's Dogma 2.

There are more secret items and mechanics in Dragon's Dogma 2 than almost any other game. You can accidentally lose an entire town to the Dragonsplague or miss out on the true ending if you're not paying close enough attention. That's not to mention all the secret items and weapons in the world. One incredibly powerful but risky item is known as the Unmaking Arrow. This is the most powerful weapon in the game, but it comes with a very interesting caveat. Plus, there are only two known ways to get them, meaning you need to pick your targets very carefully. If you think you can handle the power of this arrow and the responsibility it brings, here is where you can find it.
Where to find the Unmaking Arrow

There are two known ways to get the Unmaking Arrow in Dragon's Dogma 2 thus far. The first is to solve the Riddle of Recollection given to you by the Sphinx, which we have a full guide to walk you through.

Read more
What is dragonsplague in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and how is it cured?
A dragon roars in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Dragon's Dogma 2 likes to keep many of its mechanics and systems a secret until you discover them. You will learn quickly that you can't fast travel around the map freely, but there's one mechanic that is far more detrimental to your game. This is called dragonsplague and it is a disease that can't be cured with a simple tonic. In fact, you may not even realize if you have it in your game because it isn't something that affects your character at all; instead, it affects your Pawns. Failing to recognize you have dragonsplague and deal with it in a timely manner can ruin your entire playthrough if you're not careful. To avoid such a catastrophe, here are all the details about this cruel disease.
What is dragonsplague?

Dragonsplague is a special kind of disease that Pawns can contract seemingly by interacting with either Drakes or Dragons. That part isn't fully clear yet, however, we do know that Pawns with dragonsplague can spread the disease to other Pawns. Since Pawns are able to pass between worlds to join other players, you are never fully safe from being infected if you're playing online. Unlike a real sickness, though, dragonsplague actually transfers between Pawns rather than spreads, meaning it won't fully run rampant through the game.

Read more
The best Dragon’s Dogma 2 mods
Dragon's Dogma 2 key art featuring a knight with a fiery hole in their chest.

Even before release, there were some red flags about how Dragon's Dogma 2 would perform on a technical level. While console players need to wait and hope for patches to fix things, those on PC can already improve their games through the hard work of modders. Of course, technical improvements are only one area where modders focus. With such a massive world and many systems in place, Dragon's Dogma 2 is brimming with potential for mods of all shapes and sizes. Aside from mods that just improve your performance, most are better saved for after you've reached the true ending, but no one is going to stop you if you'd rather start experimenting from the start. Here are a handful of the best mods you should try in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Dragon's Dogma 2 DLSS3 Enabler 01 - Puredark

For whatever reason, Dragon's Dogma 2 launched with its DLSS3 function disabled. While it is assumed it will be turned on at some point with a patch, modder Puredark went ahead and released the simple Dragon's Dogma 2 DLSS3 Enabler 01 to let you actually play the game with better visuals and framerates. If you have an Nvidia 4000 series GPU, there's no reason not to install this simple enabler.
Crazy's Shop

Read more