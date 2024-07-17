Survival is of utmost importance in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. Your character, Nor Vanek, is a trained soldier, but she won’t last long against tougher foes if you’re not careful. That’s why you should continue increasing her HP to improve her survivability. Our guide discusses where to find all health upgrades from Inaya Shrines in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn.

All Inaya Shrines and health upgrades in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

There are nine Inaya Shrines in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, and they’re scattered all over the world of Kian. These monuments to a forgotten goddess emit bright red beams that can be seen from a distance.

Upon reaching an Inaya Shrine, simply hold the “E” key to obtain its power. Doing so permanently increases Nor’s maximum HP by a small amount.

Map: Inaya Shrines in the Three Peaks region

The map above shows the locations of the Inaya Shrines in the Three Peaks region, which is the first fully explorable zone in the campaign. Progression requires you to go from the northeast, heading south to Pilgrim’s Bend, before crossing the river that separates the two landmasses.

Pilgrim’s Bend Inaya Shrine

As you progress through the Battle Hardened main quest, you’ll eventually reach a small town called Pilgrim’s Bend. This stele is at the top of a ruined building on a hill. You can reach it by jumping across the gap and going to the back, which has a few ledges that you can climb.

Rosy Mile Inaya Shrine

From Pilgrim’s Bend, follow the road known as the Rosy Mile. Just past the lodestone, you should see an obelisk with a red beam along the left-hand side of the path.

Foglands Inaya Shrine

Once you get past the town of Whitebridge, you’ll reach a swampy area with tall rock formations. The red beam should be visible from afar.

To acquire this Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn health upgrade, keep trekking along the ground level until you arrive at the rundown fortress. To your right, you’ll spot a skull that opens a rift. Use it to reach the higher ledges, which also lead to this monument.

Pitman’s Gate Inaya Shrine

Although you can see this Inaya Shrine from across the river, the only way you’ll be able to get to it is by reaching an abandoned settlement called Pitman’s Gate. Interact with the skull at the town square, then leap and dash forward from the rift to mantle on the cliffside ledges.

Map: Inaya Shrines in the Wanderer’s Rest region

There are four Inaya Shrines in this region of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. These can be found in the Wanderer’s Rest region. We start from the desert area in the west before heading to the City of Sibyl in the east.

Nomad’s Coast and Cape Reunion Inaya Shrine

To be clear, you won’t be going to the southwestern part of Wanderer’s Rest for any of the main quests. However, this place has several objectives that are part of sidequests given by a Host NPC, which is why you should tackle these while you’re in the area.

Anyway, there’s a skull along the cliffside area halfway between Nomad Coast and Cape Reunion. Interacting with it causes multiple rifts to spawn. Travel through these rifts to reach this small obelisk on a small island.

Jagged Ascent Inaya Shrine

You’re likely to obtain this health upgrade in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn as you’re progressing through The Enemy’s Grasp main quest. Follow the sloping path past the armored insectoids and take out the cannoneer. Once inside the ruined temple, you should see this shrine in a small chamber.

Grasslands Inaya Shrine

This Inaya Shrine might be hard to find because it’s underground. Basically, you’ll want to go south from the Ravine’s Secret lodestone. There’s a small hill that has a couple of rabid wild emus that are out for blood. Just a short distance away is an opening that leads to a cave with this particular structure.

Merchant Quarter Inaya Shrine

This Inaya Shrine in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn might be the last one that you come across in Wanderer’s Rest. Once you enter the City of Sibyl, follow the war-torn streets leading to the south. Eventually, you’re going to notice the docks to the west. There’s a skull at the end of the pier, and it creates rifts that take you to a small island.

Note that once you’ve acquired the boons from the eight Inaya Shrines mentioned above, you’ll receive the “Small Mercies” achievement. However, there’s one more that you might stumble upon a bit later in the campaign. Be forewarned that the next section contains minor spoilers.

Old Dawn Inaya Shrine

Upon reaching the Old Dawn area near the end of the campaign, you’ll come across a lodestone with a domed building just across the gap. As you head down the slope, you should see a ledge. Jump across the gap and enter the building to tag this Inaya Shrine.

That does it for our guide on the locations of all Inaya Shrines in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. We’ll update our guide in case we discover more HP-related boons. For now, we hope you’re able to max out Nor’s HP to aid in her survival. If you plan on improving Nor’s combat prowess further, we encourage you to visit our best skills guide.