How to visit Treasure Islands in Animal Crossing

By
A treasure island in Animal Crossing.
Decorating and designing your dream island in Animal Crossing: New Horizions takes a lot of Bells and materials. There are hundreds of ways to decorate your dream island, but the grind to get there can be a little daunting, especially with so many items being seasonal or part of holiday events. You are always encouraged to go out and visit your friend’s islands via Dodo Airlines (as long as you have a Nintendo Switch Online membership) so you can trade for or snag some items from their islands. You might also have heard of special Treasure Islands you can visit. These are said to be jam-packed with all sorts of rare items to collect. As you know, you can’t randomly visit other players’ islands, so here’s how you can reach them.

What are Treasure Islands?

Treasure Islands are islands made by players with the specific purpose of providing easy access to tons of items in Animal Crossing: New Horizions. These can include all sorts of DIY items, money bags, seasonal and holiday items, and more. However, be warned that some Treasure Islands are created by people who have modified their game. Grabbing an item from these islands shouldn’t put your account at risk as we have yet to see any reports of players being banned for visiting a hacked island, but you should still do so at your own risk.

Most treasure islands have specific purposes, such as materials, Bells, crops, and so on. Research what each Treasure Island supposedly has before visiting so you’ll know what you can find. Because many of these islands are modded, you will typically encounter very neat and organized rows of items all across the island that you can pick from.

How to access Treasure Islands

Accessing a Treasure Island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is as easy as visiting any other island in practice. All you need to do is visit Orville at Dodo’s Airlines and select the Search via Dodo Code option and input the code for the island you want to visit. In terms of finding a code for a Treasure Island, many are hosted by Twitch streamers, such as Pange Plays, for example. Depending on the source, you may need to jump through an extra hoop or two before you can get a code. Some creators even ask for real money in exchange for access to their Treasure Islands, which we highly suggest you do not do since they could very easily be scams.

The easiest way to find a Treasure Island is to check out live Animal Crossing: New Horizons streams on Twitch.

Because Treasure Islands are so popular, you might have to wait a while before it is your turn to access and loot it. When it is your turn, please be courteous and do not leave junk on the island or idle around for too long while others are waiting. To that end, do not spend time learning DIY recipes while on the island and wait until you get back.

Another widespread rule is not to “catalog” items there, which is when you pick up an item just to add it to your catalog so you can buy it from Nook’s shop back on your own island. Instead, make sure you put whatever item you want to catalog into a trash can to keep things neat and tidy. Also, make sure you leave via the airport instead of exiting the game using the “-” button, which will kick out anyone else on the island as well. Some Treasure Islands also have their own specific rules they ask visitors to follow, so make sure you read and follow those for the best experience.

