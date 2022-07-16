Each major gaming platform has its own subscription service, giving players added bonuses such as access to games and other perks for a monthly fee. Xbox has Game Pass, PlayStation has the new PlayStation Plus, and Nintendo Switch offers the Nintendo Switch Online program. While Nintendo’s service isn’t on the same level as the other two across PlayStation and Xbox, it does give you access to some of the best retro games of all time — even more if you have the Expansion Pack upgrade, which includes N64 and Sega Genesis games, along with DLC packs for certain Switch titles. Included with the basic version of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription is the ability to play online, plus access to NES and SNES games.
Whether you’re a basic member or if you’ve upgraded to the Expansion Pack, there are plenty of fantastic games to enjoy via Nintendo’s subscription. But which are the best?
These are the best games on Nintendo Switch Online.
The best Nintendo Switch Online games
Super Mario Bros. 3 — Nintendo Entertainment System
Streets of Rage 2 — Sega Genesis
Super Mario World — Super Nintendo Entertainment System
The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past — Super Nintendo Entertainment System
In many ways, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past is easier to go back to than some of the installments that came after it. This is due to its top-down presentation and sprite-based visuals that hold up better than what you’d find in the Zelda games on N64. A Link to the Past is regarded as one of the greatest games of all time thanks to the way it streamlined many of the designs first introduced in earlier installments. It feels like a massive evolution in nearly every way, from its gameplay to its visuals and sounds. This is an epic adventure that feels monumental, with plenty of quirky characters and a huge world to explore, paving the way for immersive action games.
EarthBound — Super Nintendo Entertainment System
Super Metroid — Super Nintendo Entertainment System
There’s a lot Super Metroid does right, from its pacing to its atmosphere, while looking so dang good at the same time. It’s a game that nails stripping you of your abilities while slowly giving them back as you advance, with a satisfying sense of progression that never gets old. There’s so much to do and see, and the game encourages you to explore as much as possible, giving you new upgrades to make things ever-so-slightly easier. The creatures in Super Metroid are bar-none some of the best things about it, along with its overall level design that makes the game so much fun to explore.
The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask — Nintendo 64
Sure, Ocarina of Time gets all the love, but we’d argue that Majora’s Mask is better in more ways than one. One thing we love is just how creepy it is, with a slew of weird characters who mostly have incredibly tragic backstories. The entire game has such a horrifying presence due to the moon inching closer and closer to Earth each day, with an overwhelming sense of doom. Beyond that, the time travel mechanics are wild and — when you get the hang of them — are satisfying to play with, offering a unique experience that remains one of the most memorable Zelda games to date.
Banjo-Kazooie — Nintendo 64
