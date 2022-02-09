The first two Earthbound games are coming to Switch

After a morning of speculation from EarthBound/Mother fans everywhere that was spurred by the games’ creator teasing an announcement during today’s Nintendo Direct, the actual announcement was finally unveiled. EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings are coming to the Nintendo Switch Online membership program today.

The Nintendo Switch Online program is Nintendo’s subscription service similar to PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold. It lets players play games online and gives them access to a library of numerous retro titles. The newest titles being added are the highly requested original two EarthBound games.

EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings made their last official showings on Nintendo consoles with the previous generation’s Wii U. Unlike on that console, the titles won’t be available for purchase alone through a Virtual Console store, but are exclusively playable through Nintendo Switch Online.

This announcement may come as a bit of a disappointment to many, as series creator, Shigesato Itoi gave a subtle hint earlier today about the reveal. Many saw this as a tease of a possible new installment to the franchise or an official release of Mother 3.

It isn’t all bad though, as the EarthBound titles have been some of the most requested omissions of the Nintendo Switch Online service. When they are readily available to subscribersm it will give tons more players an easy way to finally experience one of the most talked-about and highly praised Japanese role-playing games out there.

You can play both EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings right now with a membership obtained through the Nintendo Switch Online app on Nintendo Switch.

