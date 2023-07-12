 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Every Mario Kart game ranked from best to worst

Jesse Lennox
By

It’s hard to imagine a time before Mario and his friends (and foes) got together to speed down the racetrack while throwing shells and hitting speed boosts. The series was a hit from its first entry on the SNES and is still going strong. Today, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is not only the best-selling game on the Switch, despite being a port of the Wii U game, but is still getting new content with the Booster Course Pass adding both revamped classic tracks and a few new ones. Just like the mainline Mario games, the Kart series always changes things up between entries, giving each one its own unique flavor while retaining the tight racing feel. Looking back over the entire franchise, we’ve ranked every game in the series from best to worst — though even the series’ lowest point is still fun.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
84 %
E
Platforms Nintendo Switch
Genre Racing, Arcade
Developer Nintendo EPD
Publisher Nintendo of America, Nintendo of Europe
Release April 28, 2017
How could the first slot go to any other game but Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? It hasn’t sold over 50 million copies for being just a middling entry, after all. This installment really masters what makes a kart racer fun. The art style is vibrant and inviting, the controls accessible and responsive, and plenty of modes to keep you coming back. Not to mention that, when all is said and done, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will have 96 total courses, which is a staggering amount of content for any racer.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch Presentation 2017 Trailer
Recommended Videos

Mario Kart: Double Dash!!

Mario Kart: Double Dash!!

Mario Kart: Double Dash!!
84 %
E
Platforms Nintendo GameCube
Genre Racing
Developer Nintendo EAD
Publisher Nintendo
Release November 07, 2003
Even compared to Mario Kart 8, Mario Kart: Double Dash!! arguably did more to change things up than any other entry. Never before had we been able to, or likely even considered, put two racers on a single kart, but that one idea completely changed the game. If you were playing alone, you still got a great Kart racer, but letting you play cooperatively on a single kart was exactly the type of chaotic fun the series thrives on. This is also where character-specific items debuted, adding another layer of personality to your choice of racer.

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario Kart
82 %
E
Platforms Wii, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Wii U, Super Famicom, New Nintendo 3DS
Genre Racing
Developer Nintendo EAD
Publisher Nintendo
Release August 27, 1992
Is this nostalgia talking? Perhaps a little, but the original Super Mario Kart laid such a strong foundation for the franchise that it has hardly deviated from the core it established. This game fought against the technical limitations of the SNES, pulling out every trick in the book, to make a racer unlike any other. This is where all the classic items first appeared and had a battle mode that is still fun to boot up to this day.

Mario Kart 7

Mario Kart 7

Mario Kart 7
82 %
E
Platforms Nintendo 3DS
Genre Racing
Developer Nintendo EAD Software Development Group No.1, Nintendo
Publisher Nintendo
Release December 02, 2011
The last pure handheld entry easily stands toe-to-toe with its console counterparts. Being portable, plus having online play, obviously carried forward here, but Mario Kart 7 innovated in the customization department. We’d been able to tweak our karts in a few ways before, but this entry finally let us build our vehicles from the ground up to show off to friends. This was mostly apparent with the new hang-gliders, giving courses a new level of dimension on the 3DS.

Mario Kart Wii

Mario Kart Wii

Mario Kart Wii
80 %
E
Platforms Wii
Genre Racing
Developer Nintendo EAD
Publisher Nintendo
Release April 10, 2008
Mario Kart Wii feels like it was made to be just as innovative to the franchise as the console it was made for. There’s no need to talk about the great courses or music we all come to expect, but what was unexpected was basically everything else. While Mario Kart DS technically was the first in the series to have online play, Mario Kart Wii was the first time you could race players from around the world on a home console. This is also where motorcycles were introduced, as well as the option to play using the Wii Wheel.

Mario Kart 64

Mario Kart 64

Mario Kart 64
82 %
E
Platforms Nintendo 64, Wii, Wii U
Genre Racing
Developer Nintendo EAD
Publisher Nintendo
Release December 14, 1996
The jump to 3D was the obvious move for the series after its first game, and Mario Kart 64 took full advantage of the new dimension. Tracks were much more detailed and dynamic than the flat courses in its predecessor, and we got an updated roster of racers like Wario. Despite the fact that it was a dorm room staple when it came up, it hasn’t aged quite as well as some other entries. Vehicle handling isn’t quite up to par anymore, and the dreaded “rubber banding” of opponents is at its worst. But when you’re sitting down with three friends, it’s still a grand time.
Nintendo 64 Longplay [002] Mario Kart 64

Mario Kart DS

Mario Kart DS

Mario Kart DS
81 %
E
Platforms Nintendo DS, Wii U
Genre Racing
Developer Nintendo EAD Software Development Group No.1
Publisher Nintendo
Release November 14, 2005
Mario Kart DS is to Mario Kart Super Circuit as Mario Kart 64 is to Super Mario Kart. Both are follow-ups that took their more limited predecessors into full 3D, but the DS version was arguably a more successful modernization than 64 in some ways. For one, this was our first taste of online play in a Mario Kart game. That was a groundbreaking feature of the time that made it easier than ever for friends to link up and play together. Unfortunately, that and the unique Mission Mode are really all this game had going for it. The tracks are surprisingly weak, and there are no meaningful shakeups to the formula.

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Mario Kart: Super Circuit
76 %
E
Platforms Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 3DS, Wii U
Genre Racing
Developer Nintendo, Intelligent Systems Co., Ltd.
Publisher Nintendo
Release July 21, 2001
The first handheld entry, and the only other 2D game after Super Mario Kart, Mario Kart: Super Circuit sounds better on paper than it is in execution. You get 20 new tracks, plus all the courses from the original with some tweaks, which is a nice chunk of content. The downside is the translation to a small handheld screen didn’t translate as well as we’d hoped. Later installments would find a much better formula, making Super Circuit the series’ most forgettable mainline title.

Mario Kart Tour

Mario Kart Tour

Mario Kart Tour
60 %
E
Platforms Android, iOS
Genre Racing
Developer Nintendo EPD
Publisher Nintendo
Release September 25, 2019
Bottoming out our list is Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo’s attempt at bringing the hit racer to the mobile market. In truth, Mario Kart Tour isn’t a bad game when you drill down into it. Customizing your character with costumes is a fun idea, and the tracks are often fresh, even including real-world locations. Unfortunately, even Nintendo couldn’t resist the dreaded monetization pitfalls of the mobile market (something that landed it in legal trouble). The game itself is free, but you’ll need to pay up for every new character, item, and even its 200cc mode. Thankfully many of this game’s best tracks are making their way to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
The best Nintendo Switch games for 2023
Link soon after awakening in Tears of the Kingdom.

The Nintendo Switch has had a lot of success in the nearly six years since its release. The console-handheld hybrid has been on the market since 2017, and a slew of fantastic games from first- and third-party developers launched over the course of the system's life cycle. Recently, heavy hitters such as Metroid Dread, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land have boosted the system's appeal, while a healthy list of upcoming Switch games continues to drum up excitement.

There are plenty of incredible games to enjoy on the Switch right now. But which ones should you check out? These are the best Nintendo Switch games (including free-to-play titles) for 2023.
Action

Read more
The best Nintendo Switch shooter games
Samus from promo art for Metroid Prime Remastered.

While the Nintendo Switch system is home to a variety of family games, platformers, and puzzlers, it also has a lengthy list of shooters. These range from third-person online shooters, to first-person single-player campaigns, and everything in between. Some are realistic, others are sci-fi, and some even blur the lines between genres.

But with so many options, it's easy to be overwhelmed. In this list, we'll go over the best shooters on Nintendo's latest platform.

Read more
The best Final Fantasy games, ranked from best to worst
Final Fantasy X

While the role-playing game (RPG) has become a catch-all genre, now encompassing an almost silly range of games that don't share much in common, there was one video game franchise in the 1980s that was the quintessential RPG. Yes, we're talking about Final Fantasy from Square Enix.

The fantasy Japanese RPGs debuted on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) in 1987, but they became cultural touchstones in the '90s as Super Nintendo games. From there, the series made an incredibly successful jump to 3D on the PlayStation 1 before the mainline series started to take more risks, including the elimination of turn-based battles and massively multiplayer online game (MMO) entries, and the latest game, Final Fantasy XVI, becoming a full-on character-action game.

Read more