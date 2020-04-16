Animal Crossing: New Horizons might be the perfect game for this moment in history. The slightly campy, always cute life simulator is back with its first game in nearly eight years, and while it sticks to what’s likable about the series, it also has the kind of upgrades that Tom Nook would charge a hefty sum of Bells for. Not everyone sees the appeal of a game that includes paying off a mortgage and running errands. At times, Animal Crossing: New Horizons stretches the definition of what a game even is. Still, it’s managed to capture the hearts of millions. This is the island getaway we all need right now.

