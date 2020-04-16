Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing: New Horizons might be the perfect game for this moment in history. The slightly campy, always cute life simulator is back with its first game in nearly eight years, and while it sticks to what’s likable about the series, it also has the kind of upgrades that Tom Nook would charge a hefty sum of Bells for. Not everyone sees the appeal of a game that includes paying off a mortgage and running errands. At times, Animal Crossing: New Horizons stretches the definition of what a game even is. Still, it’s managed to capture the hearts of millions. This is the island getaway we all need right now.

How to plant a money tree in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In this game, money actually grows on trees. Here's how to dig up buried treasure and make your own luck.
Animal Crossing money tree

How to get the ladder in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Want to explore more of your island? It'll take a few days, but here's how to overcome those steep ledges.
how to get ladder animal crossing new horizons

Elijah Wood visits stranger’s island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

How to get iron in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

How to beat Animal Crossing’s Jolly Redd at his own art game

Animal Crossing Nature Day Guide: All rewards and recipes

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update for April brings Nature Day, Redd, Leif

How to pass Label’s clothing challenge in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Farming might be coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, data miners say

Now you can add classic works of art to your Animal Crossing island

Bring a bit of culture to Tom Nook and company

Nintendo Switch update adds button remapping and SD card game transfers

Monterey Bay Aquarium provides tours using Twitch and Animal Crossing

animal crossing aquarium

How to make the most of the Animal Crossing custom designs feature

animal crossing custom designs pro upgrade guide featured

Animal Crossing: New Horizons disappears from Chinese platforms

animal crossing

When and where to find Animal Crossing’s rarest fish

animal crossing

A guide to eating fruit in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing non-native fruit

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fish Guide for April 2020

Animal Crossing sea bass

How to make money in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

how to make money in animal crossing new horizons making guide featured

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update lowers drop rates for Bunny Day eggs

animal crossing new horizons bunny day

Animal Crossing’s Zipper T. Bunny is a mystery fans have yet to solve

animal crossing bunny

Animal Crossing: New Horizons beginner’s guide

animal crossing new horizons save limitations campfire

Nintendo Direct Mini reveals Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition date, more

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition

Best free games to play right now

best free nintendo switch games dauntless screenshot01

Animal Crossing is the game we need right now — and the one people are buying

Switch Animal Crossing

Amazon may delay shipping of Animal Crossing: New Horizon amid coronavirus

Animal Crossing New Horizons Beach

Animal Crossing: New Horizons review: The vacation we need

Relaxing, yet packed with things to do, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the escapism we need right now

Preview Animal Crossing: New Horizon in Pocket Camp’s crossover event

animal crossing new horizons save limitations campfire

The best upcoming Nintendo Switch games

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Here are all the juicy details

everything we know animal crossing new horizons switch animalcrossingnewhorizons 01

Our biggest takeaways from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct

More Animal Crossing: New Horizons details revealed in Nintendo Direct

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo irks Animal Crossing fans over New Horizons’ save file restrictions

animal crossing new horizons save limitations campfire

Animal Crossing: New Horizons trailer makes the wait for its launch even harder

Animal Crossing New Horizons Beach

Animal Crossing: New Horizons wants to take you on a dream vacation

Animal Crossing New Horizons Beach

Breath of the Wild gets a sequel, Animal Crossing: New Horizons delayed

Nintendo E3 2019 Legend of Zelda sequel Animal Crossing Banjo Kazooie Dragon Quest No More Heroes 3

Nintendo’s E3 2019 booth lineup does not include Animal Crossing

new animal crossing luigis mansion 3 release date leaked

These are the games we could see at the February 13 Nintendo Direct

new animal crossing luigis mansion 3 release date leaked

Leak allegedly reveals new ‘Animal Crossing,’ ‘Luigi’s Mansion 3’ release dates

new animal crossing luigis mansion 3 release date leaked

This 87-year-old grandma eats, sleeps, and breathes ‘Animal Crossing’

Animal Crossing

Commune with nature in ‘Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp’ for mobile

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp

Nintendo’s free mobile game ‘Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp’ arrives a day early

Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing Pocket Camp brings Nintendo’s life sim to mobile devices

nintendo mobile games seeking partnerships animal crossing pocket camp thumb

We'll finally learn about the Animal Crossing mobile game during Nintendo Direct

Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing mobile game delayed again, will be released later this year

animal crossing delayed again animalcrossingmobiledelayed

Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer, Starwhal arrive for Nintendo platforms via eShop

animal crossing happy home designer now on eshop thumb

Vote for the next Super Smash Bros. fighter and more highlights from Nintendo’s livestream

nintendo direct april 1 2015 smash bros wii u lucas mewtwo

Mario Kart 8 DLC readies Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing at the starting line

mario kart 8 dlc readies legend zelda animal crossing starting line link

Windows phones are getting new Xbox Live features, games soon

xbox-mango-mobile
