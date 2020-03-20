On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler dissects the top tech stories of the day, including COVID-19 responses, the release of Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing, Instagram’s disappearing messages, a robot that sings A.I. prayers, and more.

Dave Turek

Dave Turek, vice president of technical computing at IBM, joins the show to discuss how it’s been using the Summit supercomputer and A.I. to find different compounds to fight COVID-19.

Sean Petterson

We then turn to workplace safety with Sean Petterson, chief executive officer of StrongArm Technologies, who discusses how to monitor and assess industrial employee risk in real time using IoT wearables.

It’s then time for Tech Briefs with Ken Yeung, who recaps the biggest tech stories from this past week, including COVID-19 misinformation on social media, how the entertainment industry is shifting, and more.

Finally, Ciara Pressler, founder and author of Pregame, joins us for her weekly Work/Life segment. This week, she discusses how to show leadership in these times of uncertainty.

