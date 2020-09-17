  1. Digital Trends Live

TikTok decision, Facebook Connect, new lunar lander | Digital Trends Live

By

On this Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler dives into the top tech news of the day, including a possible TikTok deal, a massive hacking attack against game developers, the Facebook Connect event, the competition for the next lunar lander, and more.

DT’s Mike Ardizzone joins the program to talk all things PlayStation 5, including system details and games like God of War, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, and more.

Amir Elichai

Nibler then speaks with Amir Elichai, co-founder and chief executive officer of Carbyne911, about overhauling the 911 system to reduce call time and resolve instances more quickly.

Divya Demato

Divya Demato, c0-founder and CEO of GoodOps, discusses making supply chains more environmentally sustainable, increasing competitive advantage, and reducing carbon emission.

Finally, we find out what’s new in entertainment and streaming, including The Mandalorian season 2, Ratched, Once Upon a Time, Enola Holmes, and Agents of Chaos.

