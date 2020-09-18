On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the top trending tech stories, including the official ban on TikTok and WeChat, the effects of social media content moderation, reality TV heads to space, and more.

We then turn to the topic of renewable energy, and new ways to store the green energy we are producing from wind and solar power.

Eliana Murillo

Eliana Murillo, co-founder and chief executive officer of Element Lab, then talks about founding the Multicultural Marketing Team at Google, and how she is now providing a platform for BIPOC-owned businesses.

We wrap up the week with Tech Briefs, which takes a look at the biggest tech news from this past week, including Apple’s new products, the PlayStation 5, and the banning of TikTok and WeChat.

