Xbox news, Apple’s upcoming event, military robot dogs | Digital Trends Live

On this Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler dives into the biggest trending stories in tech, including Xbox Series X and Series S release news, Apple’s upcoming event, how to turn your Echo into a phone, military robot dogs, and more.

DT’s John Velasco joins the program to compare and contrast several smart home doorbells, including the Ring, the Arlo, and the EZVIZ DB1.

Pauly Shore

Legendary actor and comedian Pauly Shore speaks with Nibler about his upcoming movie project Guest House, his podcast, and his history with MTV.

Finally we find out what’s TBD with DT’s Jess Surbaugh and Adrien Warner. Today, they talk about taking back the decade, and the preponderance of remakes, reboots, and reunions running rampant in the entertainment world.

