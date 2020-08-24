On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top trending stories in tech, including Microsoft backing Epic in feud with Apple, the latesrt on the TikTok showdown, a Neuralink real-time demonstration, movie theaters begin to reopen, and more.
DT’s Caleb Denison then joins the program to compare and contrast the Hisense H9G and TCL 6-series, two televisions that pack a lot of punch for under $1,000.
Nibler then speaks with Sean Evans, host of Hot Ones: The Game Show, the wildly popular web series that is now a series on truTV.
