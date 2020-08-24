  1. Digital Trends Live

Microsoft sides with Epic, Neuralink, theaters reopen | Digital Trends Live

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top trending stories in tech, including Microsoft backing Epic in feud with Apple, the latesrt on the TikTok showdown, a Neuralink real-time demonstration, movie theaters begin to reopen, and more.

DT’s Caleb Denison then joins the program to compare and contrast the Hisense H9G and TCL 6-series, two televisions that pack a lot of punch for under $1,000.

Sean Evans

Nibler then speaks with Sean Evans, host of Hot Ones: The Game Show, the wildly popular web series that is now a series on truTV.

