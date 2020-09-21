  1. Digital Trends Live

TikTok saga, Microsoft buys Bethesda, and more | Digital Trends Live

By

On this Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top tech news of the day, including the continuing saga of TikTok and WeChat, Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda, YouTube’s move to bring back human moderators, and more.

We’re then joined by DT writer Maya Shwayder, who walks us through the details of what’s next for TikTok and WeChat, and what it may mean for the future of other tech companies.

Anouk Wipprecht

Finally, Anouk Wipprecht, fashion tech designer, talks about how she’s utilizing technology to create fashion that combines design and performance, and how her latest collection measures brainwaves to actuate small motors built into her design.

