On this Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler talks the top tech stories of the day, including how Twitter and Google handle preelection misinformation, Apple’s accidental reveal of Apple One, an Ubisoft Forward wrap-up, the Mars Curiosity rover begins its search for life, and more.
We’re then joined by Ciara Pressler, founder and author of Pregame and Gameplan, about how to find and maintain focus during a time of constant distractions.
Next up. Claire Celeste Carnes, strategic marketing director of health and life sciences at Intel, discusses how it is using tech to help improve childbirth, and working with Samsung Medical to improve fetal monitoring and patients’ birthing processes.
Nibler then talks with May Habib, co-founder and chief executive officer of Writer, an A.I. writing assistant for the world’s smartest brands.
Then it’s time for Tech Briefs, where we wrap up the biggest tech stories of the past week, including the latest on the releases of the Xbox Series X and S, Portland’s ban on facial recognition technology, and the responsibility of social media sites when it comes to misinformation.
