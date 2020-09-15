  1. Digital Trends Live

Mandalorian season 2, Apple Event, and more | Digital Trends Live

By

On this Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler covers the top trending news in tech, including Apple’s new products, YouTube’s Shorts, CBS All Access becomes Paramount Plus, The Mandalorian season 2 trailer, and more.

Winnie Sun of Sun Group Wealth Partners joins the program to discuss how to watch your expenses and save for that post-pandemic vacation trip.

DeShuna Elisa Spencer

DeShuna Elisa Spencer, founder and chief executive officer of kweliTV, talks with Nibler about their new streaming service, which celebrates Black stories and filmmakers, and which is available ad-free on most streaming platforms.

Max Philisaire

Finally, Nibler speaks with Max Philisaire, a Los Angeles fitness influencer and filmmaker, about how he’s using health and fitness to empower the community.

