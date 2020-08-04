  1. Digital Trends Live

TikTok’s deadline, Pixel 4a review, and more | Digital Trends Live

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the biggest stories in tech, including President Trump’s TikTok timeline, Twitter’s $250 million fine, a preview of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, a review of the Google Pixel 4a, and more.

We then turn to mobile review news with Andy Boxall, who takes a look at the Google Pixel 4a, which delivers a top-tier camera at a midtier price.

PJ “Overflow” Brittain

PJ “Overflow” Brittain, YouTuber and influencer, then joins the program to talk about his beginnings as a YouTuber, and the growth of e-sports, gaming, and streaming over the past decade.

