On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the biggest stories in tech, including President Trump’s TikTok timeline, Twitter’s $250 million fine, a preview of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, a review of the Google Pixel 4a, and more.
We then turn to mobile review news with Andy Boxall, who takes a look at the Google Pixel 4a, which delivers a top-tier camera at a midtier price.
PJ “Overflow” Brittain, YouTuber and influencer, then joins the program to talk about his beginnings as a YouTuber, and the growth of e-sports, gaming, and streaming over the past decade.
Editors' Recommendations
- How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 models reportedly share specs, but with different displays
- Samsung to unveil five new devices at Galaxy Unpacked event
- Twitter vs. QAnon, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and more | Digital Trends Live
- Samsung appears to confirm Galaxy Z Fold 2 unveiling on August 5