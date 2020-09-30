The Google Pixel 4a 5G is here, after Google recently teased us about it coming soon. What you get is the Pixel 4a we already know and love with a few small alterations, and one big speed-boosting new feature that will ensure the phone stays fresh for the future: 5G connectivity. You’re going to pay more for the phone, it’s $499 instead of $349, but it may save you upgrading next year if 5G becomes the object of your desire.

5G is delivered with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor and its 5G modem, plus the phone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The chip is the same as we’ve seen in the OnePlus Nord and the LG Velvet. Switch on the Pixel 4a 5G and you’re greeted by Android 11, the very latest version of Google’s software, and a big advantage of buying a Pixel phone is that it will be speedily updated with new versions for the next two years as well.

What else? The same brilliant 12.2-megapixel camera from the Pixel 4a is found on the back of the 4a 5G, promising photos that will make your jaw drop, even in low light with Google’s Night Sight mode, plus all the impressive HDR+ enhancements that make your photos pop. What’s more exciting is the addition of a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, just like on the new Pixel 5, giving the camera more versatility.

On the front is an 8MP selfie camera, and inside is a 3,800mAh battery, which is a little larger than the one in the 4G Pixel 4a. You’ll get a better look at the photos you take too, as the Pixel 4a 5G’s OLED screen is a little larger at 6.2-inches, compared to the 5.8-inch Pixel 4a. It’s the best way to tell the two phones apart, as the design is otherwise very similar, right down to the fingerprint sensor on the back.

You can join the waiting list for the Pixel 4a 5G through Google’s online store now, where it costs $499 or 499 British pounds, and shipping is expected to start on November 11. Verizon will also sell the Pixel 4a 5G from October 29.

