Visible just made its unlimited 5G plan better than ever

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
Digital wireless service provider Visible has announced upgrades to its premium Visible+ phone plan. The highlight is a new Global Pass feature that allows Visible customers to use their phones in 140 countries worldwide.

The Visible Global Pass offers unlimited talk and text services, along with 2GB of high-speed data, for a flat rate of $10 per day. Visible+ members can also enjoy a free Global Pass usage day every month. The activation process can be done through the Visible app.

Visible customers will also now be able to enjoy unlimited data while roaming in Canada and Mexico. This means that they can enjoy full-speed roaming data of up to 2GB per day, after which they can continue to use data at unlimited 3G speeds.

Visible+ plan members can also now take advantage of an improved mobile hotspot feature, which offers doubled speeds of up to 10Mbps. It’s still not mind-blowing speed, but any improvement is welcome.

Visible has also announced that it will now offer its Connection Protection plan as a standard feature to all Visible members. This unique program ensures that Visible customers who face layoffs receive service credits of $25 per month for up to three months. The Visible+ plan now includes smartwatch connectivity as well.

In announcing the new features, Jeremy Bolton, managing director of Visible, said: “Our upgrades to the Visible+ plan — including a wireless plan that travels with you, more data and connectivity, and increased speeds — are a testament to delivering exceptional and transparent service, making Visible the most accessible, responsive, and innovative wireless carrier, all while maintaining affordability.”

Visible+ starts at $45 per month and includes the company’s fastest 5G speeds, 50GB premium data, global talk and text, and more. New customers can choose to bring their current devices or buy new ones from Visible, including popular models like the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

